You’d think by now, CNN’s Joe Lockhart would have figured out that trying to slam Trump in any sort of Twitter poll is useless and will ultimately result in his being mocked.

A lot.

And yet, here we are.

Take a look at this doozy:

who would make a better President — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 5, 2020

Hey, at least Joe Biden came in second, right?

We’re assuming that is who Joe meant when he said, ‘a rock’ because if not? Biden didn’t even make the list.

Ouch.

Is CNN Fake News? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 5, 2020

Wow. Nearly 11k votes and ‘yes’ is winning BIGLY.

Impressive and not in a good way.

What were you trying to accomplish here, Joe? — Flyover Bumpkin (@jswilt) July 6, 2020

Trolling maybe? Boredom? Deflecting from a growing sense of insecurity and failure that looms above him everywhere he goes? Just guessin’.

Uh oh, this poll has taken a turn that Joe's not going to like. I wonder if it will come down before it ends… — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 5, 2020

To his credit, he has not deleted it … yet.

Sorry you're so dumb Joe — J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) July 5, 2020

Us too, sorry man.

You’re broken. Have a nice life. — Dan H (@dalsx1) July 5, 2020

Have you ever heard of Joe Lockhart? — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) July 5, 2020

Yes, and he’s an idiot.

You Dems never learn. 😂😂😂 — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 5, 2020

Nope.

Cool tweet if you were a 9 year old. Be proud, Joey. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) July 5, 2020

I take it Joe Biden didn’t make the list… just below rock I suppose — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) July 5, 2020

Is somebody hurt? — falcon – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) July 5, 2020

Who would make a better White House @PressSec ? — Peter Clemenza (@PeterClemenza17) July 5, 2020

Oof, not a great visual.

But hey, great poll, Joe.