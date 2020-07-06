James O’Brien claims there is no culture war.

Perhaps Mr. O’Brien has his head buried in the sand (notice, we did not say up his backside because we’ve totally matured and stuff) but there is definitely a culture war going on and there are plenty of people falling victim to it.

Seriously, we read a lot of stupid tweets but wowza, this one is special:

So basically if you disagree with James you love racism and discrimination.

It’s not often you hear someone say, ‘Ya’ know, I just can’t get enough racism and discrimination in my day.’

Boy oh boy, Alinsky would love this tweet.

Sadly he thinks he IS a serious person.

Like monumentally dumb.

Nope, that’s all cancel culture needs.

And Joe is right.

Nope, not at all.

*so many eye rolls*

