James O’Brien claims there is no culture war.

Perhaps Mr. O’Brien has his head buried in the sand (notice, we did not say up his backside because we’ve totally matured and stuff) but there is definitely a culture war going on and there are plenty of people falling victim to it.

Seriously, we read a lot of stupid tweets but wowza, this one is special:

There's no actual 'culture war', is there? It's just a new way of describing disagreements between people who hate racism & discrimination & people who love it. Meanwhile, 'woke' has just replaced 'politically correct' as the most pretentious way of saying 'not a massive bigot'. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 5, 2020

So basically if you disagree with James you love racism and discrimination.

It’s not often you hear someone say, ‘Ya’ know, I just can’t get enough racism and discrimination in my day.’

Boy oh boy, Alinsky would love this tweet.

This is dumb and you are not even a serious person. — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) July 6, 2020

Sadly he thinks he IS a serious person.

No. This is really, really dumb. — Amber Coffee ☕️🥓🥓 (@FrothyFatCoffee) July 6, 2020

Like monumentally dumb.

Your views need more logical support than just saying, "Someone disagrees with me and therefore is evil." — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) July 6, 2020

Nope, that’s all cancel culture needs.

The wrongness here is appalling. You and those of your ilk are only allowed to spout such nonsense because men like me are willing to defend that right. — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) July 6, 2020

Joe Rogan just said it really is a culture war. — Carolina 🇺🇸 🇺🇾 (@RicardoCarolina) July 6, 2020

And Joe is right.

I like you James but this is fully incorrect — Miss Chanandler Bong (@Darragh_92) July 6, 2020

100% wrong — mark mayes (@daisyrose2311) July 6, 2020

No culture war, no of course there isn’t. pic.twitter.com/pJ0MBQCuui — David Chaudoir (@TheChaudoir) July 6, 2020

Nope, not at all.

*so many eye rolls*

***

