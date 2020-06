Hey guys, they figured out Democrats have always been the racists and are finally starting to take THEIR names off buildings … like Woodrow Wilson who was a boil on the butt of humanity.

Oh, and a flaming racist and horrible president BUT you knew that.

Ted Cruz was more than happy to remind the Twittersphere which party Woodrow represented:

Remind me, which party was Wilson again? https://t.co/sDZToUiWqG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 27, 2020

Now usually you’ll see a bunch of morons arguing that the parties MAGICALLY SWITCHED PLACES and that Woodrow would be a Republican now because MUH RACISM but shockingly, one of their own elected officials was good enough to admit Woodrow was indeed a Democrat.

And likened him to their party today.

Granted, that official was Eric ‘Farts a Lot’ Swalwell and he was saying something horrible about Cruz’s wife which means his admission was an accident because he’s just not that bright but we’ll take it.

The same party that stands up for your wife more than you do. Next question. https://t.co/DqstuYMCq9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 27, 2020

Poor Eric. In his desperation to dunk on Ted he accidentally just admitted the parties did not magically switch places over the years … hey man, thanks. We do indeed get tired of debunking that ridiculous argument time and time again.

You’re a pal.

So racist Representative Farter? — A camo(papa) Warlord Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 28, 2020

When Swalwell stands up, folks run. pic.twitter.com/MKIj1eD8IZ — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) June 28, 2020

Remember when you let one rip on tv? — Teddy Rohsevelt 🇺🇸 (@roachman61) June 28, 2020

He will never, ever live that down.

Ain’t it great?

Personal attacks Eric? How very liberal of you… — GP unmasked 🇺🇸 (@gpinaz) June 27, 2020

It’s what they do best ya’ know.

***

Related:

Wompity-WOMP-WOMP: DNI’s John Ratcliffe’s statement debunks NYT’s bombshell about Trump and Russian bounties

‘DISGUSTING how you politicize intelligence’: Richard Grenell OWNS Ted Lieu in heated debate over NYT Russian bounties ‘story’