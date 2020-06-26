S.E. Cupp is projecting.

Again.

For not wanting a second term, Trump sure puts up with a lot of crap and is spending a lot of his own money to get re-elected.

Perhaps this is wishful thinking for Cupp? Because you know, if Trump just decides to give up Biden won’t have to actually run or something …

Anyone else still struggling with the idea that Biden is their guy?

Weird.

Trending

Ouch.

And something like that.

See? Projection. Our media have made a career of it, especially since 2016.

Biden wouldn’t know a priority from a piece of corn on the cob but you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

What Bill said.

She works for CNN so … not really.

Like so many others in the media, yup, she does.

Sucks to be them.

***

Related:

‘Analysis: WaPo is FAKE NEWS’: WaPo blames conservative media for ‘severity’ of COVID, face-plants over their OWN headlines

‘We fight BACK’: James Woods TROUNCES Alyssa Milano for claiming conservatives are ‘weaponizing’ cancel culture

PREACH! Jesse Kelly gets way too honest for the Left’s comfort, says we have a ‘serious Dad problem in America’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionRolling StoneS.E. CuppTrump