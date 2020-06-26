Welp, it’s happened.

One of Twitter’s algorithms has been found out … and it’s hilarious.

Apparently, if you tweet the words ‘frequency’ and ‘oxygen’ together Twitter will tag your tweet with, ‘Get the facts about COVID-19,’ which takes people to an article about 5G not causing COVID.

We know, it’s silly.

Oxygen frequency sounds like the name of a nu metal band. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 26, 2020

For whatever reason it doesn’t show up in WP but here’s a screenshot so you can see what they’re doing:

And now that tweeps are onto Twitter, they are tweeting all sorts of things to trigger it:

The vibrational frequency of oxygen gas is about 1550 cm^-1 — Broski (@Never_Undoing) June 26, 2020

Frequency oxygen — Nanaki_Seto (@novaflare2) June 26, 2020

Don't say frequency and oxygen unless you want to get the facts about Covid-19 See 👇 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 26, 2020

Frequency Oxygen Frequency Oxygen — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2020

If you read this tweet, Twitter wants you to click to get the facts about coronavirus? https://t.co/bc3yGGfQco — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 26, 2020

So WAIT…. Are you telling me and EVERYONE who follows you that there is a change that the FREQUENCY of algorithm hits with increase if EVERYONE who follows you adds OXYGEN to a Tweet which includes frequency? 😉 — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) June 26, 2020

Here are a BUNCH:

I breathe a lot which means the frequency at which oxygen enters my body is very high — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2020

But there is a loophole!

frequency O₂ — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 26, 2020

Whoa, science.

Who knew?

PS: Yes, we included oxygen and frequency in our headline to see if they’d tag us as well …

PPS: We think they’re onto us as they didn’t tag us and the algorithm seems to have stopped working.

***

