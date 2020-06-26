This is just painful.

Every four years or so, Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have to pretend to actually care about racism and the Black community so they can continue to take advantage of that population for votes.

C’mon, it’s not like they really care. If they did, you’d think they’d have done more for that community in the combined 70+ years these two dinosaurs have been in office.

They can’t even get George Floyd’s name right.

Watch.

You know, that one guy.

Trending

Appalling.

Embarrassing.

And all too typical.

Who TF is George Kirby?! EL OH EL.

He means so much! PLEASE VOTE DEMOCRAT!

They’re so damn transparent and not in a good way.

***

Related:

Dude, take the L! Mollie Hemingway OWNS partisan NPR hack Steve Inskeep in back and forth over his Barr interview

OMG-LOL, Twitter we see you! Tweeps mock TF out of Twitter’s COVID algorithm posting about frequency and oxygen

Even the MEDIA ain’t buyin’ it: We lost count of the lies Nancy Pelosi pushed during #JusticeInPolicing Act presser (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterChuck SchumerGeorge FloydJason HowertonNancy Pelosi