Alyssa Milano shared Newsweek’s article and whined that conservatives are weaponizing cancel culture. Perhaps she missed it but the Left created cancel culture which is in and of itself a weapon … they weaponized wrong-think, we just mock them for it.

In case her tweet doesn’t show up for you:

Conservatives weaponize cancel culture to tame anti-Trump celebrities https://t.co/SKR8IniVAq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 25, 2020

Conservatives are out to get anti-Trump celebrities!

ELEVENTY!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we could see Russia from our house.

Or maybe China.

James Woods responded.

You bet. We fight back. https://t.co/1YcejBFRHX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 25, 2020

Hell yeah, we do.

And it’s about time.

lmao wait they weaponize it?? dude what planet is this chick on because I'd love to visit — 🌟LeeAnnStar🌟 (@LeeAnnStar23) June 25, 2020

Planet Milano?

"How dare we liberals have to abide by the rules we set up." Cancel Culture wasn't our idea and their angry when we wanted it used fairly across the political divide. IF >X< thing is bad then it is bad no matter who did it. Consistency is all we're asking for. — Hi! Im Sabian…It was nice disagreeing with you. (@Sabian187) June 25, 2020

But we’re weaponizing it!

That’s like saying ‘someone weaponised my guillotine’ — Hugh Boone (@NevilleStClair) June 25, 2020

They aren't used to us fighting back. Silent no more. — d.lee (@dleez777) June 25, 2020

Literally every topic, every subject, every thing is twisted to benefit the left because they are smarter and know better than everyone else. That's why the same rules never apply. — Mike Freske (@LawDawg_32) June 25, 2020

It’s not faaaair to use their tactics against them.

Waaaah.

***

