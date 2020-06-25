Gov. Cuomo is basically responsible for nearly 1/3 of all American deaths not to mention 6k+ deaths in nursing homes so thinking he should sit this out.

Watch.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to FL Gov. Ron DeSantis: "I say to them all, look at the numbers. You played politics with this virus and you lost." pic.twitter.com/uObPjyzgV5 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 25, 2020

Excuse us but WHO played politics, Andrew? Gosh, we seem to remember officials in YOUR STATE telling New Yorkers to go out and about when the virus was at its most dangerous and contagious to prove they weren’t racists.

We’re not surprised CNN didn’t give him any pushback but c’mon, does anyone really believe this crap he’s shoveling?

You’re accused of killing people in nursing homes, so maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/to4QoQBH90 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2020

Maybe.

When Cuomo was pleading that he needed 30,000 ventilators, DeSantis was looking at the actual data. When Cuomo was ordering COVID19 patients into the most vulnerable settings – nursing homes – DeSantis was protecting nursing homes. Pesky facts. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) June 25, 2020

You're the governor of covid state, Cuomo. — John (@johnabbottnet) June 25, 2020

“You played politics with the virus…!”… says the guy who played politics with the virus. 🤦https://t.co/qzwsyPgPOt — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) June 25, 2020

Are you kidding me?? This man issued an order which directly resulted in the deaths of at least 6,000 seniors. It’s the sort of thing a journalist might question him on. But @CNN. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) June 25, 2020

Oopsie.

While @NYGovCuomo has over 24000 dead, and the blood is on his hands from him putting infected people in nursing homes — Tim the ex moderate Democrat #trump2020 (@timextim1) June 25, 2020

But DeSantis! REPUBLICANS!!!

Gov Nipples @NYGovCuomo killed Grandma. And Grandpa — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) June 25, 2020

Thanks for that visual.

Really.

And hey, we shared it with all of you, lucky you.

Has he looked at the numbers? Criminy, it’s not even close. Seriously, how do the left blatantly ignore data that’s right there in front of them and then arrogantly say it doesn’t exist? Holy memory-hole. — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) June 25, 2020

He knows the media won’t call him out on the numbers or push him on his BS.

Fvck Cuomo. — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) June 25, 2020

30,000 deaths vs. 3,000 deaths. Ok, I looked at the numbers. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 25, 2020

Just wait two weeks.

OMG are we done with this yet?

***

Related:

‘Socialism fails again’: CHOP (we think?) releases ‘important message’ about ending their zone listing their successes and LOL

‘It sounds nuts, BUT’: John Huber’s theory about how Obama admin came up with Flynn/Logan Act charge just crazy enough to be TRUE

Keeps getting worse and WORSE: Sounds like SERIOUS legal trouble for Mayor Jenny Durkan and her ‘block party’ aka CHOP