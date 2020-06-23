Jimmy Kimmel released an apology for using the n-word.

Sorta.

He’s evolved and stuff ya’ know …

Take a look:

Cancel him.

Right?

That’s how this works now?

Take down any statutes, cancel any reruns, remove any streams … he must be removed entirely from our culture. Them’s the rules, right Lefties?

How about just saying he’s sorry for what he said?

Yeah, we know, that’s asking too much.

Silly us.

There it is.

Canceled.

Done.

Over.

We won’t see him in doing any entertaining in September.

Ahem.

Funny how that works.

Thinking what Kimmel has done here is actually white privilege.

Who knew it actually exists?

***

Tags: BidenJimmy KimmelN-wordracism