Project Veritas is at it again, this time sharing footage from a Facebook insider who recorded several content moderators bragging about censoring the Right. This is infuriating on many levels and one would almost question if this is in fact campaign interference.

Especially when these moderators say things like, ‘Gotta get the Cheeto out of office.’

Watch.

What a bunch of as*holes. And they are the ones determining what millions (billions) of people are seeing on that platform.

Gosh, it’s almost like Facebook has an agenda.

Trending

Fair point. We sincerely doubt this is a Facebook-only thing.

They are the very thing they hate.

Wonder if they’ll ever figure it out.

***

Related:

‘Shame on YOU’: Janice Dean DROPS Jim Sciutto in heated back and forth over CNN giving Gov. Cuomo a pass on nursing home COVID deaths

Fail, fail, and MORE fail! Mayor Jenny Durkan’s tweets shaming Trump and praising CHOP have NOT aged well, like at all

Oh NO she did not! AOC claiming Latinos are black while babbling about needing to talk about ‘colorism’ goes SO wrong (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ExposeFacebookFacebookProject VeritasTrump