Project Veritas is at it again, this time sharing footage from a Facebook insider who recorded several content moderators bragging about censoring the Right. This is infuriating on many levels and one would almost question if this is in fact campaign interference.

Especially when these moderators say things like, ‘Gotta get the Cheeto out of office.’

Watch.

BREAKING: Facebook Insider records coworkers Anti-Trump content moderation practices; prepared to testify over FB political bias “If someone is wearing a MAGA hat I'm going to delete them for terrorism” – Lara Kontakos, Content Moderator#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/qA83x3Cx5V — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 23, 2020

What a bunch of as*holes. And they are the ones determining what millions (billions) of people are seeing on that platform.

Gosh, it’s almost like Facebook has an agenda.

WOW! Wow! It’s really come to this! I only keep FB for pictures of my family and kids! — Sandy (@tnacgal) June 23, 2020

Well that’s obviously playing out on every social media platform. — 𝐉𝐨𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐳⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@buckeye36) June 23, 2020

Fair point. We sincerely doubt this is a Facebook-only thing.

Am I shocked? No, we knew this was and is still happening. But to hear come out of their mouths is still quite shocking. The have no shame at all. But Zuckerberg aint gonna do anything… — Andy A_R (@realAndy_A_R) June 23, 2020

The things Facebook does should scare every American. — HipHop True Logic♦️ (@HipHopThinker) June 23, 2020

Yikes for Facebook — Giuseppe Valeno (@GValeno) June 23, 2020

The tolerant left..

Nothing new with the way they think. So enlightened their minds are corrupted. — Mr. 9x19mm (@CJD2026) June 23, 2020

They are the very thing they hate.

Wonder if they’ll ever figure it out.

***

