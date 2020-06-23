Greg Gutfeld noticed something about these ‘protesters’ attacking and trying to destroy monuments/statues across the country. He noticed they’re not exactly physically threatening …

Nailed it.

We are definitely the people who would rather take the spider outside than crush it.

Even if that spider is destroying property and hurting other spiders.

You get what we mean, heh.

It’s past time.

Another excellent analogy.

We’ve seen an awful lot of kneeling and standing down … that’s for sure.

Think it’s time for these same people to stand up.

