If you can’t make your ‘joke’ slamming Trump without targeting his youngest child then don’t make the joke.

This ain’t rocket science, folks.

It’s called being decent and humane, something John Henson doesn’t seem to know a whole lot about:

I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 21, 2020

Henson should know, however, that using a kid in a joke doesn’t make him funny, it just makes him an a*shole.

What a disappointment for this editor who loves Food Network’s, ‘Halloween Baking Championship’.

How about you leave the children of presidents alone? Have we not learned our lesson from how Chelsea, Barbara, Jenna, Malia, and Sasha were treated? — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) June 22, 2020

How many times do we have to tell people, leave the kids out of it? WHY IS THIS STILL A THING?!

I always wondered what happened to you. I enjoy your work. This was sort of a dumb tweet. Not every “joke” is funny. Unlike the leftist progressives that you may support, I don’t believe in cancel culture. I enjoy comedy and respect the art. Try again. — William (@miserable99) June 22, 2020

Or instead of trying again maybe apologize and delete the tweet?

Henson can tweet whatever he wants about Trump, but leave Barron out of it. Period.

The end.

Full stop.

Aw, c'mon man — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 22, 2020

Wow, @FoodNetwork is proud of this garbage? — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) June 22, 2020

As we are not proponents of cancel culture we can’t say for sure but you’d think they’d notice the thousands of angry people tagging them on Twitter.

You're a despicable person. — Technoviking The Totally Essential (@LLeanuna) June 22, 2020

Why? Really why? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 22, 2020

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, duh.

You win Douche of the Day. Congrats. — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) June 22, 2020

Winning!

Who says that about a child? You are a despicable human being! You should be fired by your employer! @FoodNetwork — Grancie E. (@Charro534) June 22, 2020

I don't care what "side" you're on, children are always off limits! This is classless & tacky! — Mel Leigh (@kismets_pawn) June 22, 2020

Barron is a lovely young man.

You, not so much. — Allie Free (@AllieFreeCA) June 22, 2020

Wow… Not sure if this is an awful attempt at a joke or if you’re just not bright. Leave the kids out of it — ☘️ Conservative Girl ☘️ (@ConservUSA38) June 22, 2020

Gross take. Go all in for dad not a kid. He doesn’t deserve it. — Jocelyn Stanton (@jocelynmstanton) June 22, 2020

That is soooo weak. You used a child to go after a man *and his wife* for clicks. Every decent person takes issue with it, but that clearly doesn’t apply to you. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) June 22, 2020

Clearly it does not.

***

