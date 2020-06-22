If you can’t make your ‘joke’ slamming Trump without targeting his youngest child then don’t make the joke.

This ain’t rocket science, folks.

It’s called being decent and humane, something John Henson doesn’t seem to know a whole lot about:

Henson should know, however, that using a kid in a joke doesn’t make him funny, it just makes him an a*shole.

What a disappointment for this editor who loves Food Network’s, ‘Halloween Baking Championship’.

How many times do we have to tell people, leave the kids out of it? WHY IS THIS STILL A THING?!

Or instead of trying again maybe apologize and delete the tweet?

Henson can tweet whatever he wants about Trump, but leave Barron out of it. Period.

Trending

The end.

Full stop.

As we are not proponents of cancel culture we can’t say for sure but you’d think they’d notice the thousands of angry people tagging them on Twitter.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, duh.

Winning!

Clearly it does not.

***

Related:

And you thought they couldn’t sink any LOWER: ‘Granny TikTok’ brags to Brian Stelter about inspiring fake Trump rally signups (watch)

FAIL –> Byron York makes Lefties and #NeverTrump look STUPID (and desperate) for bragging about ‘Trump Rally trick’ in thread

‘Ya’ third rate Joan Jett’: Greg Gutfeld shuts both Pink and her snide comments on the Trump Rally DOWN in 1 vicious tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barron Trumpfather's dayfood networkJohn HensonTrump