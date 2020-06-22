Sharyl Attkisson noticed something about the way the media have been covering Trump’s rally. On one hand, they want to make fun of him because it wasn’t as many people as they anticipated but on the other, if they admit it wasn’t a YUGE RALLY they can’t screech about how he put so many lives AT RISK!

What a conundrum.

She said it far better than we could of course:

For once, some in media explicitly acknowledge Trump rally was large.

But only to say it was dangerous.

And not that large.

Actually, pitifully small.

But still dangerously large.

Goldilocks size. #whenNarrativesCollide — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) June 21, 2020

Sharyl nailed it.

Bigger is better. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) June 21, 2020

That’s what he said.

Ba-dum-tssss.

The facts are whatever my preferred narrative needs them to be. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) June 21, 2020

Ding ding ding.

It’s like they’re familiar with the media.

Right?

LOL Have to have a sense of humor when trying to navigate competing/converging narratives.. — BigC (@BigCFinancial) June 22, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

I am from Tulsa. I can assure you it wasn’t small and there were tons of people outside who didn’t get in. pic.twitter.com/vcaSz0rjNI — Saved By The Blood (@vonzion) June 21, 2020

And according to Kayleigh McEnany, Trump was quite pleased with the rally.

Sorry, not sorry, Jim Acosta.

It was just right. — Clearly Cleary (@cleary_clearly) June 21, 2020

And THAT’S what makes them craziest of all.

***

Related:

‘You mad, BRO’? Jim Acosta all sorts of triggered over Kayleigh McEnany reporting Trump was quite pleased with Tulsa rally

BEAST MODE: Media REALLY wanted to paint Trump as a racist for calling COVID ‘Kung Flu’ but Kayleigh McEnany wasn’t having ANY of it

‘Internalized white supremacy’: Associate prof’s thread trashing ‘black folks’ who white liberals love because they ‘make them feel good’ is a DOOZY