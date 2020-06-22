Sharyl Attkisson noticed something about the way the media have been covering Trump’s rally. On one hand, they want to make fun of him because it wasn’t as many people as they anticipated but on the other, if they admit it wasn’t a YUGE RALLY they can’t screech about how he put so many lives AT RISK!

What a conundrum.

She said it far better than we could of course:

Sharyl nailed it.

That’s what he said.

Trending

Ba-dum-tssss.

Ding ding ding.

It’s like they’re familiar with the media.

Right?

Ain’t THAT the truth?

And according to Kayleigh McEnany, Trump was quite pleased with the rally.

Sorry, not sorry, Jim Acosta.

And THAT’S what makes them craziest of all.

***

Related:

‘You mad, BRO’? Jim Acosta all sorts of triggered over Kayleigh McEnany reporting Trump was quite pleased with Tulsa rally

BEAST MODE: Media REALLY wanted to paint Trump as a racist for calling COVID ‘Kung Flu’ but Kayleigh McEnany wasn’t having ANY of it

‘Internalized white supremacy’: Associate prof’s thread trashing ‘black folks’ who white liberals love because they ‘make them feel good’ is a DOOZY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mediaSharyl AttkissonTulsa Rally