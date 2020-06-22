Apparently, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Latinos are black.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Watch this:

.@AOC: “Latinos are black … We have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations around the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power.” pic.twitter.com/ki1lDDNhKS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2020

Yeah, pretty sure that’s not accurate, AOC. Just sayin’.

You can tell she had a few talking points she needed to get out there (ones someone else likely wrote for her) but then she went off-script … yikes.

LATINOS ENSLAVED AFRICANS.

In fact the slaves sent to South America were treated so badly they had to be constantly replaced because so many died there. She is such an idiot. It's astounding someone so ignorant of history and government is a member of a federal legislating body. — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) June 22, 2020

But she has a degree in Economics and stuff, man.

That's news to George Zimmerman. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 22, 2020

No kidding.

So Zimmerman vs Trayvon Martin was black on black violence all these while & I’m just finding out? — fda365 (@fda365) June 22, 2020

Oof.

In. Sufferable. — John B (@jbee193) June 22, 2020

To. Tally.

Imagine someone like @marcorubio saying this… would be CNN breaking news for a week — Tim Hoffman (@thesweetlycool) June 22, 2020

If Marco Rubio said Latinos are black the Left would lose what’s left of their minds.

How about southern Italians and Spanish then? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) June 22, 2020

Excuse us but we were told there would be no math.

Oh, for the love!!!!! — Lynne Jimenez (@ChristalSweets) June 22, 2020

AOC OMG — A TRUE AMERICAN (@buckeybuc) June 22, 2020

Do Latinos know that? — Nikolasthebastard (@Nikolasthebast1) June 22, 2020

Did @AOC just say the "other lives matter"…? — They’ll come 4 U 2 (@DaMijit) June 22, 2020

Omfg… im black!!!! Im black!!!! I better get out there and start rioting with the BLM people! — Max de facto (@maxdefacto) June 22, 2020

Joe Biden: “You ain’t black.” — Gary (@gfigg42) June 22, 2020

Unless you’re Latino then you are?

Or no?

You know what, we don’t know.

