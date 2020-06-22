What is this journalism thing you speak of?

It does not seem to exist in 2020 and if it does, it’s very limited.

Luckily there are still people in social media who are willing to do the ‘media’s’ job for them since they’re too busy doing the whole activist thing.

Take a look:

This story went from bad to worse. First, local news (@WLK) said police were interested in interviewing a driver who struck a protester. @WLKY purposefully omitted the first part of the video showing protesters attacking the driver.pic.twitter.com/kUnw7BlpTb — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Wow, right?

Wonder why they weren’t showing the whole video?

Under pressure, @WLKY released the full video. Next, @NPR comes along and declares that the protester who was struck by the car was a victim of a “far left” terrorist attack. Caught in their lie, NPR had to “correct” the story. pic.twitter.com/HFtmw8LXVV — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Taxpayer-funded NPR.

This just gets better and better, and by better, we mean worse and worse.

Now @NPR is accusing all motorists who are confronted by violent street urchins (aka “peaceful protesters”) of being right wing terrorists. Apparently, if attackers are attempting to pull you from your car, you must allow it to happen. You can’t flee. pic.twitter.com/ERk3Z1yvo5 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Otherwise, you’re a white supremacist or something.

I guess @NPR hopes no one remembers the name Reginald Denny. pic.twitter.com/SQtTfO9vlR — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Just to provide some reference material, here is the original headline from @WLKY. “Police looking for driver who struck protester.” The video was edited and did not show the driver being attacked. No mention was made of the attackers. pic.twitter.com/ENydqm7Iis — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Gosh, it’s almost like they care more about the narrative than about what actually happened.

After intense scrutiny, WLKY added a qualifier to their story. pic.twitter.com/YpN9x9PyUQ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right.

One last thing… The driver of the vehicle was a black woman. Not some “blood thirsty white nationalist” as @NPR would have us believe. Mind you, the driver’s skin color is irrelevant to me. pic.twitter.com/UzNn5EIR6t — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Could they have gotten this story any more wrong?

Good gravy.

Another local news source in Louisville. Keep in mind that this headline went nationwide. pic.twitter.com/vqhUzRCutm — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

You know, to be completely honest and totally transparent, this editor sort of cringes when Trump calls the media the ‘enemy of the people,’ but he might have a point.

It’s also interesting that almost no news outlets reported that one of the “protesters” stuck a gun in the driver’s face. That’s an “inconvenient truth.” pic.twitter.com/rK7UAFgFmj — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Considering that’s the main reason the driver likely FLED you’d think it would be a key point in the story.

In case you are wondering, the attackers were arrested. The driver was questioned and released. https://t.co/kSJVdi4KXj — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

Not seeing a whole lot about this part of the story.

Hrm.

Darius Anderson, only 21 years old, is the person who stuck a large caliber pistol in the driver’s face. pic.twitter.com/C77zleMNZM — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2020

You know, the major part of the story the ‘media’ chose to leave out.

Just. Wow.

@NewsHour gonna jhave a retraction? — Rocco out West (@satirelli) June 22, 2020

Wouldn’t count on it.

And the media wonders why they are more frequently referred to as #FakeNews. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) June 22, 2020

The actions of the media here are reprehensible, appalling, and entirely unsurprising… — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) June 22, 2020

That’s what happens when the media wants to cause division. — FordPeep (@Mom1Ford) June 22, 2020

And when they have an agenda and narrative to push.

Yup.

***

