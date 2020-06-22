If someone ever asks you for an example of a really, really, really bad tweet, like one of the worst tweets EVER, show them this garbage from Jonah Platt:

Ooh, Jonah, dude … bad tweet. Bad.

Basically.

If you care about anti-Semitism you’re not meeting your moral obligation to fight racism and white supremacy … or something.

Trending

Seriously.

Is Jonah really trying to make the argument that some bigotry is ok right now? It just seems really stupid.

Something like that.

***

Related:

‘Internalized white supremacy’: Associate prof’s thread trashing ‘black folks’ who white liberals love because they ‘make them feel good’ is a DOOZY

WTAF is this?! CHOP sets up black-only areas because THAT’S not racist or anything (watch)

‘Journalism is DEAD, part 9999’: Receipt-filled thread details what REALLY happened in Louisville with driver who allegedly ‘struck’ protester

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismBlack lives matterJewsJonah Plattwhite supremacy