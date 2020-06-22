Kayleigh McEnany is unshakeable.

We don’t often use the term ‘beast mode’ but yeah … she continues to earn it doing these pressers in the lion’s den.

She shuts them down over, and over, and over again, and with a smile.

Watch.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "In far too many Democrat-run states and Democrat-run cities, we have seen violence and chaos, and nothing like the law and order that we saw here in DC when President Trump stepped in." pic.twitter.com/JjUxpSgKGT — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2020

She came out swinging about violence in Democratic cities over the weekend that the media doesn’t seem all that concerned about covering.

Give ’em Hell, Kayleigh.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "The defund police movement is misguided. It will only hurt the vulnerable citizens of American cities the most. It's sad and it is shameful." pic.twitter.com/iYJteirc5u — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2020

That. ^

Oh, and about the Tulsa rally:

Reporter: "Was the President happy with the size of the crowd in Tulsa?" Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "The President was very pleased with the rally." pic.twitter.com/tTSW11jyJG — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2020

The most ‘pressing’ question the media seemed to have for Kayleigh today was about Kung Flu and whether or not it was racist to use it. In fact, four different ‘journalists’ asked her about it and each and every time she shut them down, even when they tried arguing with her about it.

Watch this:

.@PressSec is asked by @weijia why he uses "racist phrases" like "kung flu" to describe the virus: "What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China" "While the media wants to focus on nomenclature, the president is going to focus on action" pic.twitter.com/1D0eOo2jv9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2020

BUT WORDS!

It’s all so exhausting.

LOL, "the racist term Kung Flu" These people are hilarious. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 22, 2020

Hilarious and not in a good way.

PS: 7.7 million people watched Trump’s rally on Fox News. Have a nice day.

***

