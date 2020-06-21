Poor anti-Trump troll.

He’s scared of Katie Pavlich.

Ok, so if you’re someone who is scared of strong, conservative women with opinions who don’t back down from the rage-mob then yeah, she’s scary. But c’mon, don’t admit it on Twitter and TAG HER because you’re just asking for trouble.

Or attention.

Hey, we suppose any attention is good attention? Yeah … no.

@KatiePavlich scares the crap out of me. Believes @realDonaldTrump is a good person and successful as a politician. Watching her I don’t see good, I actually get chills. — Ryan Davey (@ryanrdavey1) June 21, 2020

He doesn’t see good, he actually gets chills.

Someone wanna hand this guy a binky?

Katie responded.

Are you going to be okay https://t.co/vi5UEYDB9L — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 21, 2020

Katie didn’t even have to try … poor lil fella.

Apparently you scare the crap out of him? — McBats (@Richmac33) June 21, 2020

Sounds like he needs a safe space to cry it out — Sandy* (@s_j67) June 21, 2020

A case of Trump derangement syndrome ! — noel s clark (@noel_clark2000) June 21, 2020

Send him to CHOP safe zone — Ally Miller (@Ally4Supervisor) June 21, 2020

Beta males are scared of strong and intelligent women aka conservative women. — 🙄🇺🇸 (@chooch0574) June 21, 2020

He responded.

We will see. Once @JoeBiden is in the WH I sure will be. — Ryan Davey (@ryanrdavey1) June 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He sounds rattled 😂 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) June 21, 2020

“Watching her I don’t see good” <— Time for an eye exam 🤣😆😀 b/c what I see is very good. And very, very smart. — Hobbes (@leviathan1668) June 21, 2020

TDS breaks people.

Clearly.

***

