Poor anti-Trump troll.

He’s scared of Katie Pavlich.

Ok, so if you’re someone who is scared of strong, conservative women with opinions who don’t back down from the rage-mob then yeah, she’s scary. But c’mon, don’t admit it on Twitter and TAG HER because you’re just asking for trouble.

Or attention.

Hey, we suppose any attention is good attention? Yeah … no.

He doesn’t see good, he actually gets chills.

Someone wanna hand this guy a binky?

Katie responded.

Trending

Katie didn’t even have to try … poor lil fella.

He responded.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

TDS breaks people.

Clearly.

***

Related:

FAIL –> Byron York makes Lefties and #NeverTrump look STUPID (and desperate) for bragging about ‘Trump Rally trick’ in thread

‘Ya’ third rate Joan Jett’: Greg Gutfeld shuts both Pink and her snide comments on the Trump Rally DOWN in 1 vicious tweet

She sooo MAD! AOC flips her LID when Trump gets brutally honest about her lack of common sense and credentials

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Katie PavlichTrollTrump