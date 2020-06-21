Truth be told, this editor was truly surprised by the turnout at Trump’s OK Rally because like most Americans, we had been following the coverage of over one million tickets reserved. And you know, if the morons who trolled the event weren’t so determined to brag about what they did this may have hurt his supporters’ morale …

But as usual, trolls and bullies want credit for the stunts they pull and the people they intimidate.

Byron York’s thread on the topic is a must-read.

When people pull off a trick, they can't resist bragging about it. In future, Trump campaign will have to be more careful. Of course, Biden will, too. 1/4 https://t.co/wYHRpag8yp pic.twitter.com/7IGAaw3d0J — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 21, 2020

They reserved the tickets so actual supporters couldn’t attend.

Stay classy.

Resistance, NeverTrumpers boasting on social media that they block-reserved tickets to Trump rally to keep seats empty. One says his 16 year-old daughter and friends got 'hundreds of tickets.' 2/4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 21, 2020

Another says: 'It wasn't just teenagers. I'm 60 and I've got 300 tickets. And I'm an Oklahoma Democrat.' AOC praises 'teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations.' 3/4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 21, 2020

Obviously, Trump will have to expect, work around, this sort of mischief throughout campaign. And after Saturday night, Biden will, too. 4/4 End. — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 21, 2020

Yeah, have fun with Biden events, Democrats.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

And this just proves they don’t get it. The only way this would have actually mattered was if they kept their big mouths shut but now that we know a bunch of jackas*es punked the president we feel GREAT about his chances.

Even better than we did before because if they’re willing to pull a stunt like this they’re scared.

They should be.

Precedent is a bitch. If democrats don't speak out against this kind of organized subversion of the political process, Republicans will respond in kind. The result will be even further erosion of political discourse. — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) June 21, 2020

Oh, and for those claiming BUT CAPACITY …

And here’s why pic.twitter.com/UNd4VbmjoC — R Chris Wray (@chriswray3) June 21, 2020

Let them have their inconsequential victories now. They're going to need something to look back on and feel good about after November 3rd when they'll be devastated for yet another 4 years. — Jon A (@Is2020_OverYet) June 21, 2020

They can't win without cheating. And, they're pushing for mail-in ballots. Yeah, that'll be fair—NOT! No integrity. No fairness. No morals. People who are Democrat need to seriously look in the mirror and ask themselves some hard questions about their character. — MamaCatLewis (@mamacatlewis) June 21, 2020

Considering Biden couldn’t even get 100 people to watch his stream … yeah, we get it.

