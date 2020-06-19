Well, this is something you don’t see every day …

Katie Hill defended Matt Gaetz.

YES, that Katie Hill.

Many of you know @mattgaetz & I have an unlikely friendship. I can’t stand a lot of his beliefs but he’s been there for me when others haven’t. He talks about Nestor more than anything, has done so much for his son & is truly a proud dad. This #freenestor thing is bullshit. Stop. https://t.co/qqOx9opXzH — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 18, 2020

Also he was never “hiding” his son. He was trying to protect him from the crap that comes from being a politician’s kid, esp after what Nestor had been through, esp in this political climate. Now that Nestor is grown he’s made his own choice to enter the spotlight. Good for them. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 18, 2020

Good for you. You are an example people need to see – people can have different beliefs and still be friends, more people need to be like this. Thank you for standing up for Matt and his son, have a lot of respect for this. — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) June 19, 2020

I don’t agree with Hill on well, much of anything but this is kind of heartwarming seeing the kinship. Humanity — Concurrent (@Harteson) June 19, 2020

yes exactly! I applaud him for protecting him. — Maryanne Yeary (@MaryanneYeary) June 19, 2020

Do you really believe that or are you taking the high road? I don’t believe Matt has ever done a good, unselfish thing in his entire life. — Politijunkee 🌊🌊🌊 (@Politjunkee) June 19, 2020

Sorry Katie not buying it. Of course he wouldn’t stop talking about him if he was trying to sell the whole “he’s my son” story to all his colleagues. — pat_riot (@patriot38897359) June 19, 2020

Very glad you resigned — Rock🎸Savior (@RocknRollSavior) June 19, 2020

If he truly was trying to protect him "from the crap of being a political person's son" as you say, he wouldn't have thrust him into spotlight just to save face today. He would have put his welfare first instead of putting him in crosshairs / spotlight.

Lost a bit of faith in you — spensergirlFlorida (@spensergirlFLA) June 19, 2020

We don’t believe you. — Lori Ann McConnell (@alimeluvr) June 19, 2020

Katie Hill is ok with her former colleague trotting out his adopted “son“ when it’s politically convenient for him… got it. — Rushan Limpballs (@MylesGives) June 19, 2020

Just when I thought you were making a comeback. Painful to watch, again. — U.S. Blues (@OnlineLawClinic) June 19, 2020

Bullsh*t. If that were true Gaetz wouldn't have wielded him like a weapon in order to pull one over on a black man talking seriously about black issues. He's no better than Trump. — Mrs. Yosemite Sam (@MrsYosemiteSam) June 19, 2020

“This political climate?” As if Gaetz is some innocent victim of it? Sorry. I’m not buying. — Michael Leppert (@MichaelLeppert) June 19, 2020

