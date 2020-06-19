When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Like Susan Rice in this interview talking about how Trump and his supporters belong in the trash heap of history.

Yeah, she’s a real sweetheart, just like her old boss.

Watch:

UNHINGED: Susan Rice says Trump's supporters belong in "the trash heap of history" pic.twitter.com/08VirKdghR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 19, 2020

Trash heap of history.

Guess Susan saw that Kamala Harris is the likely favorite WOC for VP right now and it made her crankier than usual.

Even the black supporters? That seems racist. https://t.co/w6QLhTY8tC — Fletch F Fletcher 🇺🇸 (@MrFletchs) June 19, 2020

Oof.

But good question.

She gets smaller every time Trump wins. 😂😂😂#MAGA — Goosemagoo (@goosemagoo) June 19, 2020

So, America's biggest liar says what? — Beckramjet ⭐⭐⭐ (@BeckRamJet) June 19, 2020

The trash heap is already overflowing with Dems. — Flip da Bird…@every sorry ass looter/rioter. (@FlipDaBirdTX) June 19, 2020

She can screw off. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) June 19, 2020

That works for us.

Send her to a Trump rally. She’ll love it !! — pbinghead (@pbinghead) June 19, 2020

HA!

Susan is the original ”Karen” — Annette (@orchardcitygal) June 19, 2020

Wow, DESPERATE — voteronpaul (@since2008andon) June 19, 2020

We thought the same.

***

