What better day than a Friday to pull together another collection of Sean Spicier’s greatest hits aka screenshots of leftist rage-donkeys getting fooled by the longest-running parody account on Twitter. For YEARS AND YEARS now, these same yahoos have been falling for Spicier’s tweets and man, we’re not seeing any signs of his haters getting any smarter anytime soon.

Thank the Twitter Gods.

Seriously, what would we do if we couldn’t point and laugh at the poor saps who continue to fall for his tweets?

Like this one about Democrats kneeling:

I cannot tell a lie pic.twitter.com/KLwo3e1eJ0 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2020

Because nothing says humiliation like bending the knee to a bunch of unhinged Lefties ticked off over the name of maple syrup.

Ahem, sorry … humility.

I meant how they did it for 8 years under Obama…good thing you guys aren’t homophobes though pic.twitter.com/hm1GtmxIqV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2020

Eeeeeek.

So mad.

If only baking cakes was part of capitalism pic.twitter.com/z6ciI8Vv4E — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2020

BAKE THE CAKE!

They are seriously clueless about their own hypocrisy, guess that’s what happens when someone has zero self-awareness.

Don’t forget to claim your free toaster! pic.twitter.com/GNRMjyEodM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 10, 2020

Free toasters?! WHERE?!

Never mind that he can’t hold a job long enough to claim unemployment pic.twitter.com/HrlqrRsXwW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 11, 2020

Poor Mooch.

Heh.

I agree, atleast you know where the anarchists stand pic.twitter.com/hfWLOQAGRq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 12, 2020

Nice pic of the Biden puppet wearing a mask.

I know man, they lie about everything pic.twitter.com/ASxxpTEebb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 13, 2020

They really do.

Man, people are so freakin’ nasty.

You shit up pic.twitter.com/cm6q2WYuIT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, too soon.

Not predictable at all pic.twitter.com/89IT1YufDH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 18, 2020

Bolton wouldn’t testify but he’d sell his soul.

Typical.

I’ve been to San Francisco pic.twitter.com/K8pVJYkikm — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 18, 2020

He’s psychic, duh.

Got me there pic.twitter.com/BKsmJzCkrD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 18, 2020

Well, he’s a parody so he wasn’t anywhere but hey, she told him.

Or he told him?

It?

Never mind, we give up.

Finally getting the credit I deserve pic.twitter.com/3Pjjy1dSxf — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 19, 2020

Huzzah!

Dave needs to work on his thank yous pic.twitter.com/WE8Hh8Iz8x — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 19, 2020

They just can’t get enough of Sean … heh.

Happy Friday!

***

