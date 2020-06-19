You guys remember Beto O’Rourke, right? The little furry who couldn’t? Robert Francis O’Rourke, who thought running under the name ‘Beto’, playing air guitar, and skateboarding in a parking lot would somehow make him more electable and was wrong?
Yeah, that guy.
The one who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary … the one who ran after a DUI?
Oops, are we not supposed to bring that up? Our bad.
ANYway, Beto went after Governor Abbott for opening Texas ‘too soon’ and hurting low-wage workers:
Against advice of public health experts Abbott reopened too soon, put Texans in harm’s way (especially African Americans, Latinos & low-wage workers), won’t let cities manage increased health risk by requiring masks & now blames young people for record level of hospitalizations.
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 17, 2020
If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head we would likely injure ourselves.
Dan Crenshaw dropped Beto:
Let me get this straight Beto: you think lockdowns help low wage workers? You mean all those who lost their jobs because of universal lockdowns that you advocate for?
Not everyone lives in a nice mansion. Some people work. And they’re not gonna let you keep them captive to fear https://t.co/E4lkcl6BC6
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 19, 2020
But tell us how you really feel, Dan.
Heh.
Damn, son.
Beto’s solution: Marry into a rich family.
— Flyer (@bama_flyer) June 19, 2020
I still can’t figure out how a virus knows which race to infect. That’s one clever virus. I’m impressed.
— Jayne 🇺🇸 (@teaqueen05) June 19, 2020
Not everyone can marry a rich heiress.
— Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) June 19, 2020
That's Robert O'Rourke for ya!
— Kay (@_number_vi) June 19, 2020
Oh the same guy telling people to go protest…got ithttps://t.co/IC5oJZRPNa
— Joey Ruiz (@JoeyMinority) June 19, 2020
But you know, Abbott is a bad guy for making it possible for people to go back to work.
Yup, everything is getting dumber.
Yay!
***
Related:
‘Please, white people, don’t do this’: Kira Davis shares cringey experience with a woke lady at the store in powerful thread
Funny because it’s TRUE: Brit Hume shutting down Twitter troll who played the race card yet AGAIN will make you fist-pump
‘I’M A REDNECK!’ Raheem Kassam receives UNHINGED voicemail from Facebook fact-checker over story he wrote exposing them