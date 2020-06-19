You guys remember Beto O’Rourke, right? The little furry who couldn’t? Robert Francis O’Rourke, who thought running under the name ‘Beto’, playing air guitar, and skateboarding in a parking lot would somehow make him more electable and was wrong?

Yeah, that guy.

The one who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary … the one who ran after a DUI?

Oops, are we not supposed to bring that up? Our bad.

ANYway, Beto went after Governor Abbott for opening Texas ‘too soon’ and hurting low-wage workers:

Against advice of public health experts Abbott reopened too soon, put Texans in harm’s way (especially African Americans, Latinos & low-wage workers), won’t let cities manage increased health risk by requiring masks & now blames young people for record level of hospitalizations. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 17, 2020

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head we would likely injure ourselves.

Dan Crenshaw dropped Beto:

Let me get this straight Beto: you think lockdowns help low wage workers? You mean all those who lost their jobs because of universal lockdowns that you advocate for? Not everyone lives in a nice mansion. Some people work. And they’re not gonna let you keep them captive to fear https://t.co/E4lkcl6BC6 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 19, 2020

But tell us how you really feel, Dan.

Heh.

Damn, son.

Beto’s solution: Marry into a rich family. — Flyer (@bama_flyer) June 19, 2020

I still can’t figure out how a virus knows which race to infect. That’s one clever virus. I’m impressed. — Jayne 🇺🇸 (@teaqueen05) June 19, 2020

Not everyone can marry a rich heiress. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) June 19, 2020

That's Robert O'Rourke for ya! — Kay (@_number_vi) June 19, 2020

Oh the same guy telling people to go protest…got ithttps://t.co/IC5oJZRPNa — Joey Ruiz (@JoeyMinority) June 19, 2020

But you know, Abbott is a bad guy for making it possible for people to go back to work.

Yup, everything is getting dumber.

Yay!

***

