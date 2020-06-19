Remember when CBS News used fake footage of a so-called Brooklyn hospital to scare the crap out of everyone over COVID? We do.

Welp, just so you know, they’re still stepping all over their own d**ks.

Look at this ‘story’ about Rep. Matt Gaetz and his son:

After heated exchange on race, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reveals Cuban "son" https://t.co/AweNtQSwRv — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2020

They put his son in scare quotes.

What a bunch of jackas*es.

Putting "son" in scare quotes here is despicable. https://t.co/b8RIabWoyF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 19, 2020

Among other things.

You people are loathsome pic.twitter.com/QNnzmeyBWN — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 19, 2020

“Son?” WTF is wrong with you? — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸 (@LKiedrowski) June 19, 2020

You put the scare quotes in the wrong place. It should be CBS "News." — Killer Cuomo, the Wu-York Virus (@Leiterfluid) June 19, 2020

Heh.

Underrated tweet right there.

"Son". You should be ashamed of yourself. Since when are adopted kids not entitled to be called "son" without scare quotes? Or are you explicitly buying into the noxious rumors, as CBS News? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) June 19, 2020

CBS"News" reports on Cuban son of Matt Gaetz. — Grumpygrump (@Daveea321) June 19, 2020

Nice job, "news" organzation. — MBC 🗣 (@totter777) June 19, 2020

He’s more of a son than you are a “News” outlet. — Carole unMaskin (@justanurse25) June 19, 2020

Of course if this had been about a Democrat raising a young man (who is a minority), there wouldn't have been any quotes around son. Does CBS think this kind of stuff goes unnoticed? — 🐾 Suzy 🐾 (@scout_nj) June 19, 2020

CBS "NEWS" is Fing garbage. Delete your account. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 19, 2020

Why “son” in quotes? I was adopted and I was never called a “son”. What are you trying to say @CBSNews ? — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 19, 2020

A whole comment section of Liberals showing how they REALLY feel about Immigrants. Lovely. — Your Mom (@YourServiceYW) June 19, 2020

But you know, it’s the Right that is intolerant and racist and stuff.

***

Related:

‘You literally politicized them’! NYC Health Council Chair goes full CAPS-LOCK claiming masks aren’t political, TRIPS over old tweets

‘Hey, whatever makes you feel safe under that bandana’: Bethany Mandel takes the mask-mob APART in thread

‘Please, white people, don’t do this’: Kira Davis shares cringey experience with a woke lady at the store in powerful thread