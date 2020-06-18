It’s almost as if AOC has spent hardly any time on her actual district at all. Hrm.

Seriously, if this is what happens to their community when people elect her why would they ever vote for her again?

Watch.

A better world is not only possible, it is within our reach. From mutual aid in our communities to solidarity in the streets, the people of New York have already started to reshape our future. It’s time to bring the movement to the voting booth. VOTE this Tuesday, June 23rd. pic.twitter.com/boXm0U4sZ4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2020

It’s almost as if she doesn’t understand her job is local as well.

Get help finding your polling location, sign up to volunteer, donate, and more at https://t.co/IVIqtODm9q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2020

Oh, and like totally donate.

…and that future, with @aoc, is bleak indeed. — Cravey (@PseudoAdult) June 18, 2020

The past with her has been bleak as well.

Eesh, no wonder Trump changed his residency to Florida. NYC is in managed decline. Get out while you can. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) June 18, 2020

What a mess, right?

Democratic policies have created a generation of people who can no longer think for themselves. You are a part of that generation. There will be a time when we will look back on this and say this was a low point in the American dream. — 15Stairs (@15Stairs) June 18, 2020

Her job is to represent her district, she does everything but that. Worry about the people who voted you in and don't get involved with things you have no clue about. — Common Sense (@realwrestlingf3) June 18, 2020

“… the people of New York have already started to reshape our future.” pic.twitter.com/ipQdvXOunb — JLP (@p_hdb) June 18, 2020

You've been an absolute failure AOC. NY and your district are in shambles. — Jay Hernandez 🧢 (@JayHawke10) June 18, 2020

But systemic change! Green Deal!

Reeeeeee!

***

