It’s almost as if AOC has spent hardly any time on her actual district at all. Hrm.

Seriously, if this is what happens to their community when people elect her why would they ever vote for her again?

Watch.

It’s almost as if she doesn’t understand her job is local as well.

Oh, and like totally donate.

Trending

The past with her has been bleak as well.

What a mess, right?

But systemic change! Green Deal!

Reeeeeee!

***

Related:

‘What are YOU gonna do?!’ Tom Arnold threatens Aubrey Huff for refusing to wear a mask and it does NOT end well for him

Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder: Dan Bongino just lights Geraldo Rivera the eff UP for lying about #RayshardBrooks (watch)

‘Being WRONG is his thing’: Drew Holden’s brutal thread makes Rick Wilson’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBrooklyncampaignNew York