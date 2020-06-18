Man oh man. It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Never Trump cult leader Rick Wilson this week. To be fair, this editor really thought his ugly, snide giggling with Don Lemon about ‘dem stoopid Trump-supportin’ rednecks out there’ would have resulted in this sort of arse-whooping but nope.

It took him trolling Domino’s Pizza.

We are living in crazy times, folks.

Drew Holden was good enough to seriously drag Rick for his bazillion or so political missteps over the past few years in what we would call a fairly brutal thread. Someone might want to pass Rick some ice from his Confederate flag cooler for this burn …

So Rick came to attention for shouting about how Trump was going to blow the election and usher in a new wave of Democratic forever rule. Tough break on that one. pic.twitter.com/95gDDcPiVm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Yup, tough break.

But of course Trump wasn’t even gonna be the nominee. Right, Rick? pic.twitter.com/CZTOeqMloN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Freakin’ Kasich. What a nob that guy is.

Sorry, we digress.

Keep going.

Picking the wrong nominee is kind of his thing, since it was going to be Bernie for the Dems in 2020. pic.twitter.com/eMzvOPWjFF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Oof.

But where Rick really shines is the Russian Collusion conspiracy theory. Rick jumped the shark on every single angle imaginable. pic.twitter.com/vOZXlRWbVu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Mueller was going to be a slam dunk. Surprisingly, these ones haven’t been revisited. pic.twitter.com/nVpnIfX1Q9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Remember the Steele dossier? pic.twitter.com/hJDbCflt18 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Yikes.

Drumpf is going to prison!!!! pic.twitter.com/QoY1NtGdqx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Ahem, tRump, thank you very much.

He was so confident because everyone was gonna flip and totally destroy Trump of course. Here’s an incomplete list, starting with Gen. Flynn. Tough couple weeks for that idea. pic.twitter.com/y7mfBPtmcz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Ditto with Roger Stone. That sure hurt Trump, all those secrets. But if Stone wasn’t going to be the nail in the coffin, surely it would be… pic.twitter.com/2uPkGXVAuH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Not lookin’ great, Rick.

…it’s actually Roger Cohen that’ll do Trump in! Aha! Finally, when Trump’s presidency ended on February 7th. Right. pic.twitter.com/1zgAa6tVL6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Wrong.

Again.

Kushner? Kushner. Why not. Let’s see what sticks. pic.twitter.com/00njRNMmo8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

It really was like throwing crap at the wall to see what would stick …

The Mercers? When you’re seeing red, there’s a conspiracy everywhere I suppose. pic.twitter.com/Tc4Qaewmqn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Actually guys the key is John Bolton! pic.twitter.com/80pPzA0njy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Rick really went off the rails about Bolton. pic.twitter.com/QGA4mHuPjo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

But you see guys, he has “sources” – real, totally not invented, sources. pic.twitter.com/cgYd6NcfkN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Clearly his sources are lacking in his home state of Florida. You may remember that Trump won a landslide there, leading Rubio to end his campaign. pic.twitter.com/TjvjosswoI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Seems a good time to mention that he’s an insufferable jerk. pic.twitter.com/ANzRKQEG7h — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

That. ^

Oh, and don’t think I was gonna leave @ProjectLincoln out of this. They’re a self-enrichment scam masquerading as a PAC, and Wilson helped found it. Screenshots here from @rpyers pic.twitter.com/ffVSRNDyof — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Lincoln would never stop throwing up if he saw their PAC.

I’ve written about this before for @resurgent. The title says it all, but the research lines up with the above https://t.co/gqFCmAjxQk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

And of course, none of this should surprise us coming from a grifter like Wilson. Any follow up on this project there @TheRickWilson? Ever spend those donations? pic.twitter.com/bcVel5TsgY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

*crickets*

Been a rough week for ol’ Rick.

Maybe doubling down isn’t the way to go? Just spitballin’.

***