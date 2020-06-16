The Left thinks we should defund the police and allow various community leaders, including social workers, to deal with crime. Because you know, someone with a degree in social work is clearly much better suited to deal with a violent or criminal situation than a police officer.

If only we were making a joke.

James Woods did a fairly exceptional job mocking the #DefundThePolice crowd with a thread:

Quick. Call a social worker. pic.twitter.com/jvVoQwjD1G — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020

Ouch.

But we see his point.

Quick. Call a social worker. (The police are defunded)… https://t.co/eWSmlWV8Eq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020

THAT’S the ticket!

We can’t believe anyone really thinks this is the answer.

Quick. Call a social worker. pic.twitter.com/vnwaXwECuc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020

Yikes.

They probably just need to talk about their feelings and stuff.

But the mayor was on their side!

Yikes.

Oh, and you know how WE know the thread was a success? Someone reported James for it …

Quick. Call a social worker! A liberal has her/his/its panties in a twist. pic.twitter.com/LdA70slZ3n — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020

When James is right, he’s right. And he’s definitely right.

***

Related:

‘Time for a MAJOR reopening’: Brit Hume shares data-driven study that shuts lockdowns and Team ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE’ down

OH HELL YEAH! Kurt Schlichter’s idea for ‘reforming American society’ sure to make Lefties CRY (but you’ll fist-pump)

Delete your account: Politico journo OWNED after he insists wanting Gundy punished for evil OAN t-shirt ISN’T cancel culture