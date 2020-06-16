The Left thinks we should defund the police and allow various community leaders, including social workers, to deal with crime. Because you know, someone with a degree in social work is clearly much better suited to deal with a violent or criminal situation than a police officer.

If only we were making a joke.

James Woods did a fairly exceptional job mocking the #DefundThePolice crowd with a thread:

Ouch.

But we see his point.

THAT’S the ticket!

We can’t believe anyone really thinks this is the answer.

Yikes.

They probably just need to talk about their feelings and stuff.

But the mayor was on their side!

Yikes.

Oh, and you know how WE know the thread was a success? Someone reported James for it …

When James is right, he’s right. And he’s definitely right.

***

