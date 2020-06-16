The Left thinks we should defund the police and allow various community leaders, including social workers, to deal with crime. Because you know, someone with a degree in social work is clearly much better suited to deal with a violent or criminal situation than a police officer.
If only we were making a joke.
James Woods did a fairly exceptional job mocking the #DefundThePolice crowd with a thread:
Quick. Call a social worker. pic.twitter.com/jvVoQwjD1G
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
Ouch.
But we see his point.
Quick. Call a social worker. (The police are defunded)… https://t.co/eWSmlWV8Eq
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
THAT’S the ticket!
We can’t believe anyone really thinks this is the answer.
Quick. Call a social worker. pic.twitter.com/vnwaXwECuc
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
Yikes.
Quick. #CallASocialWorker pic.twitter.com/A75nSpYgKw
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
They probably just need to talk about their feelings and stuff.
Quick. #CallASocialWorker (The police have been defunded)… https://t.co/wpGg9vBJbe
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
But the mayor was on their side!
Quick. #CallASocialWorker https://t.co/gYlbolP6ZQ
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
Yikes.
Oh, and you know how WE know the thread was a success? Someone reported James for it …
Quick. Call a social worker! A liberal has her/his/its panties in a twist. pic.twitter.com/LdA70slZ3n
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 16, 2020
When James is right, he’s right. And he’s definitely right.
***
Related:
‘Time for a MAJOR reopening’: Brit Hume shares data-driven study that shuts lockdowns and Team ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE’ down
OH HELL YEAH! Kurt Schlichter’s idea for ‘reforming American society’ sure to make Lefties CRY (but you’ll fist-pump)
Delete your account: Politico journo OWNED after he insists wanting Gundy punished for evil OAN t-shirt ISN’T cancel culture