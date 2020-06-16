Alyssa Milano is really worried that if people get super confident in the polls that have Biden beating Trump (sort of like those same polls had Hillary beating him) that they’ll lose because it will make it easier for Trump to cheat again or something …

So she asked her followers and all of Twitter to make her a promise.

Ahem.

Make me a promise? Don’t look at the polls. Don’t believe the polls. We’ve got to make this election #TooBigToRig and the only way to do that is to think we are coming from behind. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 15, 2020

Phrasing, Alyssa!

Yeah yeah yeah, we’re immature dorks some (most) days.

This editor owns it.

Cause you’re behind. Wayyyyy behind. No coming back. — Mills | Q | 🐇 (@WeAreTheMillies) June 15, 2020

They should probably ignore polls anyway because wow, they were really off in 2016. Remember when they had Hillary up by 97 points or something insane like that?

Oof.

BASTA!

That would be panic, yes.

Oh don't worry we will be out in numbers like you have never imagined and it won't be for Biden — KAG 2020 #OBAMAGATE #FREEFLYNN⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@hcraig0062_h) June 15, 2020

We don’t believe the polls! 😂 Look what happened in 2016! 😂🤣😂 — SUPRESSING FIIRREEE!!! (@Money_Moose) June 15, 2020

Heh.

1,000,000,000 requests for tickets to the #TrumpRallyTulsa 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — 🇺🇸The Storm is Here – Be Not Afraid (@CalFreedomMom) June 15, 2020

Still voting for Pres Trump — Classy Lady! (@OneClassyLady7) June 16, 2020

Well… you are behind sooooooo🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — KensBarbie (@KensBarbie4) June 16, 2020

Soooo you don’t have to ‘think’ it, Alyssa.

You are behind.

Good talk.

***

