Matt Walsh set the stage for this video from a young, black mother who went shopping (or tried to go shopping) at a looted grocery store.

Her video is heartbreaking as she mentions that all of the grocery stores in her area look like this.

Watch.

‘Babies need milk.’

‘Y’all did this to us.’

‘Now they really can’t feed their kids.’

And no, this is not ok.

She breaks this editor’s heart.

It certainly is starting to feel that way.

This doesn’t look much like justice for George Floyd to us.

Note, we’ll keep you posted if we can find her as this editor would love to send her some groceries as well.

Let’s hope this person is right.

Isn’t that the truth?

***

