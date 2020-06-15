Earlier today, Twitchy covered a fairly ‘revealing’ (and not in a fun way) tweet with two screenshots from NBC News, not even an HOUR apart, first celebrating a large protest in NYC for Black trans lives and then all but shaming Trump for his upcoming rally. You know the shot/chaser was a hot dumpster of flaming garbage when even Brian Stelter admits it was not a good look.

Too bad this moment of clarity won’t actually make an impact or change anything about the way Brian, or CNN, covers the news:

You’re catching on, Tater … err … Brian.

