Sen. Chuck Schumer is about as useful as teats on a bull.

No offense to teats on bulls everywhere.

Seriously, if there were ever a dinosaur who proves we need term limits it’s Chuck Schumer … look at this hot mess:

Sec. @BetsyDeVosED's latest attempt to block COVID-relief for DACA students is cruel & unlawful So many Dreamers have been on the frontlines of COVID, and many desperately need this aid We will keep fighting for them & all students struggling to recoverhttps://t.co/YkROKC8u8u — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2020

We get that ol’ Chuckles is trying to make Betsy (and by association, Trump) look like a MONSTER for keeping taxpayer monies from DACA students who need COVID-relief because they shut down the country but he left out one super important tidbit in his tweet:

Actually, @SenSchumer, we are following the law…in fact, the same law that prohibits non-citizens from receiving U.S. taxpayer-funded student aid like loans and Pell grants…a law you, by the way, voted for. https://t.co/v2mpVJXkNo — Secretary Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) June 13, 2020

Oopsie.

It’s like Schumer doesn’t remember what he’s voted for over the MILLION years he’s been in office.

Chuck is pathetic. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) June 13, 2020

Slander is the tool of the person that has nothing to offer. And Chucky is that tool. — Space Force Sea Monkey (@jr_basterson) June 13, 2020

Senators always forget about their pesky voting record. — Dan H (@dalsx1) June 14, 2020

Especially when they’ve been around since God was a boy.

Hey Chuck! You just got….SCHOOLED. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) June 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/7YCJy0enIB — 🇺🇸Kelley is Protected by Big Dogs & Big Guns🇺🇸 (@ChooChooLife) June 13, 2020

Schumer is a liar and a political panderer… we all know this… next….🙄🙄 — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) June 13, 2020

Thank you, next, to be exact.

Editor’s note: We used the ‘Urban Dictionary’ spelling of teets … fixed it to teats. Our bad. – sj

