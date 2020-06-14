Guess these so-called peaceful protesters didn’t want CNN filming them looting and destroying a Wendys in Atlanta.

Don’t they realize the more they loot and set fires the more justice is being served up or something?

Watch.

CNN crew attacked in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dziVvHM6Lf — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 14, 2020

Their chyron says they were ‘harassed’.

Pretty sure ‘getting aggressive and destroying a camera’ is a teensy bit more than harassment.

Adorable.

@jaketapper I know you still have some decency in you, please push for your network to finally disavow this lawlessness and anarchy, disrespect and be truthful once and for all — Patriot (@Patriot_Merica) June 14, 2020

Wouldn’t hold your breath.

They tried to destroy CNN headquarters and we have yet to see them get ‘honest’ about what is really happening in this country because their hatred of Trump is all that matters.

Turns out criminals don't love you filming their crimes. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 14, 2020

Whoda thunk it?

