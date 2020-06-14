Ok, so we know this ‘Unicorn Riot’ account thinks this thread makes them look hardcore for confronting a bunch of ‘racist vigilantes’ who were protecting a Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly but really all they did was make themselves look … well, silly.

To be fair, some of the people guarding the statue did get in this reporter’s space BUT c’mon, it’s Philly.

Note: Unicorn Riot (who incidentally has this editor blocked) claims they are ‘independent.’ Keep that in mind as you read this nonsense:

They are protecting history.

Probably shouldn’t have grabbed the camera but seriously, what did this person (see, we didn’t assume gender) think would happen if he or she or zhe or it or whatever got in their space? Americans are tired of watching chaos and destruction in their cities, even in Philly.

White vigilantes.

Or maybe the police have been cordial because those assembling aren’t tearing statues to the ground and setting fires?

Ok ok … we know.

But this just made us laugh so much.

They really really really want everyone to know these vigilantes were almost exclusively white.

Vigilantes.

Heh.

Ongoing vigilante incident. DA DA DAAAAAAH.

OMG, NOT A GUN!!!

So?

‘Aggravated South Philly Italian Columbus Statue Defenders’ sounds like a ska band from the 90s’.

MORE AGITATED WHITE MEN WITH BATS AND STICKS!

Sorry, this is just too funny.

All-white crowd.

Maybe because they were instigating and causing issues? Just spitballin’.

And they wonder why people were getting pissed at them.

The irony.

HOW DARE PEOPLE THINK DIFFERENTLY FROM THEM?!

Monsters.

Cops bad, m’kay.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

No no, WHITE, RACIST VIGILANTES FROM HELL!

Heh.

Have we mentioned everything is dumber than dumb?

***

