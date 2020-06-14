What?! The media didn’t tell the whole story?! WE’RE SHOCKED!

Ok, so we’re totally not shocked but you’d think with a miss as big as this we should be. Then again, it was a super ‘awesome’ talking point for the Left and the media (same difference, yadda yadda yadda) for this story to break on the Pulse shooting anniversary so we’d be shocked if they didn’t cover it this way.

Trump is transphobic!

Oh, wait.

Never went into effect.

Gosh, that seems like a super important part of the story to us.

Trending

From National Review:

As a result of the rule that HHS released today, that regulation has been reversed and “sex” once again refers only to biological sex, as was intended in the statute.

In December 2016, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas enjoined Section 1557’s prohibitions against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy. Last fall, the same federal judge vacated the rule, saying that it violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

As a result of these rulings, HHS no longer could enforce the Obama-era provision, and today’s new rule brings federal policy into compliance with court rulings.

Funny how they kinda sorta left this piece out, right?

We didn’t.

Derelict.

Excellent word.

Yup.

Virtue-signaling for the Right.

Dude.

Right?!

Dagnabbit!

***

Related:

‘People NEED to learn what’s going on!’ FOIA request shows CDC blackballed Greta Van Susteren during COVID (screenshot)

‘The IRONY’: S.E. Cupp’s nasty dig at Trump’s health on #TrumpIsNotWell goes OH so very wrong, especially for Joe Biden

Unicorn Riot’s pearl-clutching thread on RACIST WHITE VIGILANTES in South Philly protecting Columbus statue accidentally hilarious

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ObamaObama eraProtectionstransgenderTrump