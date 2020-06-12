The way Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tells is, CHAZ is a super peaceful gathering of people drawing on the sidewalk with chalk and sharing spaghetti potluck dinners. She wrote an entire thread shaming Trump for basically offering to do her job for her, claiming she’s working with this group of concerned citizens who are expressing their collective grief.

Or something.

But man, looking through Julio Rosas’ thread and videos, this doesn’t seem exactly peaceful.

Watch.

Tensions are high in the CHAZ after some officers came in to enter the East Precinct. Some in the crowd wanted to make sure nothing happened to the officers. Others wanted to prevent the officers from entering the zone. Arguments are breaking out amongst the crowd. pic.twitter.com/uKYLrUEycl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

Gosh, we’re not seeing that CHAZ potluck Jenny was talking about.

Tensions are still high as speakers are arguing on what to do next in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” pic.twitter.com/0IeM98L8eO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2020

‘Don’t try to shut the black community out.’

Now, we’re not experts or anything but this looks like inequity to us.

A lot of people are inside the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” listening to people speak. It’s pretty peaceful right now. pic.twitter.com/zRcESHsuV9 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2020

There ya’ go. Peaceful.

Right now.

Some more items have been added to the “No Cop-Op” shop. A sign says they do not accept cash or donations as “kindness is our currency.” pic.twitter.com/Pgdtxm9Ioc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2020

Gonna pass on that whole market or whatever the Hell that is.

DEFENDING YOUR NEW NATION Step 1: Build a missile defense system that repels incoming tear gas Step 2: Start a system of revenue generation that doesn't involve extortion Step 3: Recruit people for security, give them weapons, authority, but they are definitely not police. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 12, 2020

Funny how quickly they turned their community into a second-rate replica of what they claim they don’t want.

Hey, @MayorJenny – are you ready for the inevitable blow up? No, of course you aren’t. You’re pathetic and so is @GovInslee They’re beating people who step over the line. This in on video. DO. YOUR. JOBS. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 12, 2020

BUT IT’S JUST A BLOCK PARTY!

Summer of love!

"Let's loot!!" "No, let's burn sh*t!!" "No, let's shake down binnissess fo protitchion money!" "Have anyone checked on them plants we threw on the dirt pile fo food yet?" "Let's burn sh*T!!!" — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_Pieplate) June 12, 2020

Good times.

Chances are, given enough time, they will consume themselves. pic.twitter.com/Io6jfoPEkS — AR (@DonDirtyHarry) June 12, 2020

So. Much. This. ^

The mentally ill comrades among them are gonna have a very hard time with all this. The smells, loud noises, chatter, bickering, gender pro nouns being used without permission. It’s gonna all be too stressful for them soon. Sensory overload#PointOfPrivilege #PointOfPrivilege — me (@bellassister) June 12, 2020

It’s like Twitter became a town. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 12, 2020

OMG.

This may be the single most accurate tweet this editor has ever read.

It’s happened!

*turns computer off, walks out of room*

***

