Leave it to Chris Cuomo to try and make a case that systemic racism exists in this country claiming the data is clear … but the data he’s using is four years old.

This IS CNN.

Watch.

Tonight @ChrisCuomo blamed President Trump for systemic racism in the economy. He used data that stops in 2016. pic.twitter.com/7lF2vvyTLN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2020

Chris is clearly at the top of his game at CNN, right? HA HA HA HA HA

So much for Trump’s economy? What? Obama was still president in 2016, Fredo. His data doesn’t reflect the record-low unemployment for black Americans AFTER 2016 … that would be Trump’s economy. You’d think someone close to Chris would tell him this looks stupid, right?

The BUFFOON strikes again! Maybe the after effects of his bout with the Wuhan Virus? <smirk> — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) June 12, 2020

It wouldn’t be so funny if he weren’t bragging about how accurate and clear the data is as the screens show numbers from 2016.

Cuomo is an idiot. — Xgboy 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoore324) June 12, 2020

That works.

Fredo, Fredo Fredo, what are we to do with you? — John D'Alois (@JDalois) June 12, 2020

We vote we all point and laugh at him.

No one said Fredo was smart. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) June 12, 2020

Facts don't matter to CNN..their sheep gobble it up — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) June 12, 2020

Saw this earlier Lisa! He obviously doesn’t check what’s out on his teleprompter? He sounded like a fool! — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) June 12, 2020

Sounded like?

Heh.

Yes @ChrisCuomo relativity matters but so does updated data. Ur charts look like that was on someone else’s watch 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@HolyShirtBallz) June 12, 2020

Oopsie.

***

Related:

‘Miami PD don’t PLAY’: If you’re looking for more footage of cops kneeling you’ll want to skip this video because HOLY COW (watch)

CNN reporter telling Anderson Cooper how peaceful CHAZ is being interrupted by angry CHAZ-INIAN the most CNN thing ever (watch)

‘Tensions are HIGH’: Julio Rosas’ video-thread on CHAZ proves once again Mayor Jenny Durkan is LYING about the ‘community’ (watch)