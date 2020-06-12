It’s clear President Trump got under Mayor Jenny Durkan’s skin when he pointed out she has completely lost control of her own city. We suppose she had to go full out ‘girl power’ and claim things are going exactly as she wants so she doesn’t look like the dumpster fire we all know she really is … but this only made her look worse.

We’re not entirely sure why she thought this was smart:

It's clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Free speech, community, and self-expression.

Sure.

Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society and provide true equity for communities of color is not terrorism – it is patriotism. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Key word, ‘LAWFULLY.’

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community's collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it's not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

‘A peaceful expression of collective grief.’

Holy crap this broad is full of it, EL OH EL.

For the thousands of individuals who have been on Capitol Hill, I think you’ve seen what I’ve seen: The painting of Black Lives Matter along Pine Street, food trucks, spaghetti potlucks, teach-ins, and movies. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Uh-huh.

Seattle is passionate, we demand justice, and I believe we will be at the forefront of true, meaningful change. Nothing will distract our city from the work that needs to be done. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Notice how she thinks she’s one of them.

She’s not.

And they know it.

I remain committed to working with community, including the organizers currently on Capitol Hill, to re-imagine how we do things as a city, and what investments in public health, safety, and economic justice look like. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

She’s committed!

I’m working with @SeattlePD Chief @carmenbest and listening to community to understand how we can continue to build trust between our Seattle Police officers and the community around the East Precinct. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

If she’s truly working with Police Chief Best then she knows everything she’s written here is BS.

One of the things the President will never understand, is that listening to community is not a weakness, it is a strength. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Oh FFS.

A real leader would see nation-wide protests – borne from hundreds of years of immense grief of our Black community, communities of color, and so many others – and the call to become an anti-racist society, as an opportunity to build a better nation. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

A real leader wouldn’t call a bunch of anarchists tormenting five blocks of her city a ‘block party.’

I also want to be clear as I have stated publicly previously – it is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military to Seattle. We will not allow this to happen. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Neither of these points is true but whatever makes her feel all girl power and stuff.

We will not let this president be a distraction. Centuries of slavery and systemic racism won’t be dismantled overnight, but I believe that Seattle can be a model for our country. We must work to make progress together, and it is clear that Seattle is ready to act. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This will build off our existing work to provide childcare and free college to every public high school student, provide jobs for youth, and institute criminal justice reforms, including vacating convictions for marijuana use. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

We will continue to build up our Women and Minority Owned Small Business programs at the @CityofSeattle that prioritize hiring businesses owned by women, black and indigenous people, and people of color. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

We will continue to fund intervention and mental health programs so that those who call 9-1-1 in crisis are met with the kind of help they really need – whether that is a mental health professional, a social worker, or a community advocate – and not always a police officer. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

And as we consider our city budget – including our SPD budget – I am committed to investing $100 million new dollars in community-based programs that serve Black and indigenous people, and communities of color. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

All of this is a start, and believe me when I say I know that it is not enough. None of these actions will undo hundreds of years of systemic racism overnight. But at the @CityofSeattle, together with community, we are committed to doing that work. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

What an enormous and embarrassing load of CRAP.

Wow. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — ✌🏽 This is Me: Linden 🇺🇸 (@ThisLinden) June 12, 2020

And not a good wow.

We agree.

STAHHHHHHHP! My ass is going to explode if you blow any more smoke in there! — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) June 12, 2020

You're placating a crazy minority to try and save your job. You think rational people who live there are going to ever vote for you again? — Iron Mike: If everyone is a hero, no one is a hero (@IronMikeSwims) June 12, 2020

And yeah, about that whole ‘kumbaya vibe’ Jenny is trying to sell here? Her own Chief of Police debunked that …

Do you? Your police chief says calls for help have more than tripled because of that "free speech" zone. pic.twitter.com/oT8zcegZQV — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 12, 2020

So much for those spaghetti ‘potlucks’.

You’ve allowed lawless thugs to run riot. Resign. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 12, 2020

Like yesterday.

***

