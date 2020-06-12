Governor Jay Inslee wants you all to know it’s a challenging time.

Dude sounds like one of those crappy, annoying commercials telling us how we should stay indoors and stop living our lives because of these unprecedented circumstances … blah blah blah. And he’s trying to lecture Trump on leadership while part of his state has been taken over by a bunch of anarchists?

That’s adorable.

They definitely have work to do but not the type he’s talking about.

Peaceful protests are fundamentally American.

Someone should tell Jay what’s happening is actually like ‘Occupy’, but dumber.

CHAZ is not a peaceful protest and both he and Mayor Jenny ‘Do Nothing’ Durkan know this.

Hell, even their Police Chief disagrees with them:

The area is largely peaceful.

Gosh, Jay, calling BS on this.

Trending

Threats of military violence?

*sigh*

Wait, WHAT?! Now he cares about the virus?

We can’t even with this dolt.

That works.

Ouch.

But accurate.

Jay. Resign.

Seriously.

***

Related:

CNN reporter telling Anderson Cooper how peaceful CHAZ is being interrupted by angry CHAZ-INIAN the most CNN thing ever (watch)

‘Tensions are HIGH’: Julio Rosas’ video-thread on CHAZ proves once again Mayor Jenny Durkan is LYING about the ‘community’ (watch)

OOF! Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweets big, tough thread claiming SHE’S GOT THIS and it’s ALL GOOD, trips over her own Police Chief

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDJay InsleeMayor Jenny DurkanSeattleTrump