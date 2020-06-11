We’ve said it a lot but yup, the FBI has a lot of ‘splainin’ to do.

Catherine Herridge, who has really been at the top of her game at CBS, shared screenshots of the newly declassified ‘Annex A’ that cites the infamous Steele dossier in the Intelligence Community Assessment 2016 Russian interference.

You know what, just read her tweets and take a look at her screenshots, she explains it WAY better than we can:

NEW: First obtained @CBSNews declassified “Annex A” Intellligence Community Assessment 2016 Russian election interference cites Steele dossier. Alleges “President-elect and his top campaign advisers knowingly worked with Russian officials to bolster his chances..and were offered — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 11, 2020

Keep going.

financial compensation.” Mueller did not substantiate. Not credible enough for Intel Community to use in body of report, but FBI still used dossier 3 more times to renew @carterwpage surveillance warrant. Requested @ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson Released DNI @RepRatcliffe pic.twitter.com/WU40XWxx68 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 11, 2020

They KNEW the dossier wasn’t credible and yet they still used it three more times to renew warrants against Carter Page.

Shady AF.

Someone has some explaining to do on all this crap — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) June 11, 2020

We keep waiting …

so much garbage in CH & Mueller… it’s a much bigger scandal than anyone wants to admit, but doesn’t fit the narrative — Eric AllredHenriquez (@epallred) June 11, 2020

Nope, we’re too busy being told COVID is racist and so is the entire country.

We really are living in exceptionally stupid times.

And @RepAdamSchiff knew this all along. @maddow @MSNBC @morningmika @JoeNBC @CNN should admit on their shows that they were deceived by Adam and other “reliable” sources for over 2 years. — JayBird (@JayBird_59) June 11, 2020

They all knew and yet they still wasted years and MILLIONS OF DOLLARS because they couldn’t deal with losing the election in 2016. And honestly, from what we’ve seen so far in 2020 they can’t stand the idea of losing AGAIN and will do whatever it takes to take Trump down, even if that means destroying Americans and their country in the process.

*adjusts tinfoil*

***

Related:

WOKE stupidity on parade –> Bill de Blasio claims COVID actually DOES discriminate annnd OMG stupid like this should be painful

Class is in SESSION: Ilhan Omar tries picking a fight with Ted Cruz over Columbus statue, gets History lesson she WON’T forget

‘Like interviewing a 12-year-old.’ Brit Hume sums up AOC’s interview about defunding the police in 1 PERFECT tweet

‘Wanna make the media go away?’ Family Guy scene hilariously and PERFECTLY sums up the media in 30 seconds (watch)