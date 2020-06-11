Family Guy just nailed it.

Although to be fair we’re not sure we should share this snippet because the way the Left is taking out shows and movies they might come after Peter Griffin next.

Eh.

Watch:

If the cartoon ‘fits’, eh media?

Trending

Most of the time he really is.

Because their deaths are inconvenient to the narrative.

Harsh, but true.

Not yet but we can totally see why someone would think it would be.

Too honest.

*crickets in Chicago*

***

Related:

So much REEEE! Ted Cruz gets BRUTALLY honest describing rioters who’ve been tearing down statues and the Left just CAN’T deal

MASHED tater? Brian Stelter shares NYT article claiming ‘no violence or looting in Seattle’ and face plants over Raz Simone videos

‘Pushed around by 18-year-old VEGANS’: Gov. Jay Inslee’s LAME attempt to snark at Trump backfires in a spectacular way

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: black-on-black crimeClevelandFamily GuymediaPeter GriffinSeth MacFarlane