How DARE Ted Cruz call the American Taliban the American Taliban!

When either public or private property starts getting destroyed they are no longer protesters, they are rioters. And this level of destruction is very much akin to terrorizing communities … and while it may seem a bit harsh to call these yahoos the American Taliban we get where Cruz is coming from.

The only tweep who makes frothy lefties angrier than Cruz is Trump.

Seriously.

Well, and maybe Dana Loesch.

Look at this mess:

A US Senator calling American citizens, who are angry of our racist past, "American Taliban," is about as cowardly an act as refusing to defend your wife from an orange turd. — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 11, 2020

Because tearing down statues changes anything about our past.

K.

Sit this one out, Rafael. — Vegas_ccsw (@vegas_ccsw) June 11, 2020

Project much? — Lik Chan🔛XCDE (@LikChan) June 11, 2020

Huh?

It amazes us that the people who post this nonsense are able to tie their own shoes every day.

Then again, maybe they’re not.

Yes Ted. We here in America call them GOP. — Gene Stoegbauer (@Photos62) June 11, 2020

See what we mean?

Here’s the American Taliban protesting while armed to the teeth with rifles etc. because they need a haircut and a mask to protect themselves and innocent others infringes on their “freedom” pic.twitter.com/JxY3EVRJri — atye 🦋 ☀️ 🌙 (@atye14) June 11, 2020

About time #lyingted is afraid of change. Columbus was a looter. Yes Taliban at least stand up for their wife. Good one @RepSwalwell — froggy04 (@ronnawags4) June 11, 2020

Columbus was a looter?

Well, then you’d think Antifa would be big fans.

American Taliban sure is a great new name for the @GOP. #GOPCowards — E. McClee (@e_mcclee) June 11, 2020

I don’t recall the Taliban tearing down statues of oppressors. — (((Dan))) (@CopyDan) June 11, 2020

And on, and on, and on.

They are angry at Ted for being way too honest.

Guess the truth hurts.

***

