It’s like Brit Hume really knows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Read his tweet and then watch the clip and make sure to keep his observation in mind as you watch. It really is perfect.

Stephanopoulos might as well have been interviewing a 12-year-old, except 12-year olds might not be as good at ducking questions. pic.twitter.com/foKhlVeSaU — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 10, 2020

Nod some more AOC. Like a freakin’ bobblehead.

And he’s right, she didn’t really answer any of his questions, she deflected completely from what he asked and tried really hard to bring the interview back to areas she was more comfortable talking about. It’s interviews like this that make us think someone has to be scripting her because when she goes off-script it looks like … well, like this. Uncomfortable, disorganized, and like Brit said, a 12-year-old.

No offense to 12-year-olds.

She’s a buffoon on a good day. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) June 10, 2020

Also no offense to buffoons.

Like, that’s like the way she like feels you know? — jen smith (@jen87nc) June 10, 2020

Like, totally.

Why would the police need war-like equipment? Gee, I don't know, maybe to stop things like riots? Maybe to protect cities from being destroyed. Extreme actions call for extreme measures. — Elle (@LogicPup) June 10, 2020

Laughed so hard I was in tears! — Jagg55 (@bdmj55) June 10, 2020

Word vomit and socialist/marxist platitudes is all that comes out of @AOC mouth. She's such a simpleton. — neverleft (@neverbeenleft) June 10, 2020

her critics? She and that other nutcase @Ilhan are forcing Dems to tap dance around the #DefundThePolice insanity. At least these socialists won't walk moon walk it back like the other cowards. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 10, 2020

And George just agreed & agreed. What a moron they BOTH are — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 10, 2020

She's the face of the New Democrats. — kris king (@kriskin32381873) June 10, 2020

Scary, ain’t it?

***

Related:

‘Wanna make the media go away?’ Family Guy scene hilariously and PERFECTLY sums up the media in 30 seconds (watch)

MASHED tater? Brian Stelter shares NYT article claiming ‘no violence or looting in Seattle’ and face plants over Raz Simone videos

‘Pushed around by 18-year-old VEGANS’: Gov. Jay Inslee’s LAME attempt to snark at Trump backfires in a spectacular way