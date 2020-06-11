It’s like Brit Hume really knows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Read his tweet and then watch the clip and make sure to keep his observation in mind as you watch. It really is perfect.

Nod some more AOC. Like a freakin’ bobblehead.

And he’s right, she didn’t really answer any of his questions, she deflected completely from what he asked and tried really hard to bring the interview back to areas she was more comfortable talking about. It’s interviews like this that make us think someone has to be scripting her because when she goes off-script it looks like … well, like this. Uncomfortable, disorganized, and like Brit said, a 12-year-old.

No offense to 12-year-olds.

Also no offense to buffoons.

Like, totally.

Scary, ain’t it?

***

