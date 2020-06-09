It’s like they really know Joe Biden. EL OH EL

INBOX: This is the @TomCottonAR ad you've been reading about all day pic.twitter.com/TgjOQ5RArS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2020

We love the clip of Biden talking about how he’s running for the Senate.

And when he gets his days and states confused?

Classic.

"Joe Biden doesn't know what day it is, he doesn't even know what office he's running for" LMAOOOOOO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2020

All sorts of LMAOOOOOO.

"Joe Biden: Weak on China, Too Confused to Lead" BAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHHAAA — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) June 9, 2020

Biden's gonna be pissed when he hears this on his gramophone. — Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) June 9, 2020

*dead*

"Too confused to lead" 😂 The gloves are off! — Jack (@jackhammer_84) June 9, 2020

This is elder abuse. — Blue Checked (@IlIRyanDWIIl) June 9, 2020

Look, Jack.

I love it when all you have to do is show them video of their candidate. — oyusosrs (@sfewp) June 9, 2020

Too confused to lead 🔥 — Mom Mary Mangoz (@MMangoz) June 9, 2020

Biden hiding in his basement for months, telling black people who don’t vote for him they ain’t black … it’s like he wants Trump to win again.

USA!

***

