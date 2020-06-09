Admit it … this from Matt’s Idea Shop is PERFECTION.
celebs when the crowd gets close to their home pic.twitter.com/rWO5dJQLiA
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 7, 2020
Funny how quickly these same celebs call the cops when riots get too close to THEIR homes.
They change that ‘u’ to an ‘e’ before you can say, ‘Celebrities are total frauds pretending they care when they really don’t.’
Wait, that’s sorta clunky and long … hey man, they can’t all be winners.
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 9, 2020
Seriously.
— Damon Crawford (@connect2damon) June 8, 2020
Big fan of putting politics aside to just appreciate a good meme
— simmy cohen (@simmy_cohen) June 9, 2020
Mocking tone-deaf libs could be the one thing that unites us all.
— Mike Davidson (@MD989TheBear) June 7, 2020
You're becoming my go to Twitter philosopher
— Captain Howdy (@CptnHowdy2) June 7, 2020
— ࿗ Monal ࿗ (@monaltweets) June 9, 2020
Truth. pic.twitter.com/2az1t9PBLG
— Shadowling McBeard (@ShadowSerpent00) June 9, 2020
Yeah, that was really swell from Chris Palmer.
We especially like how he brazenly called them ‘animals.’
#WhoTheseCelebritiesReallyAre
***
Related:
‘NEVER bend the knee’: Candace Owens comes out SWINGING to defend Tucker Carlson against frothy Lefties calling him racist
‘She’s done it! She’s gotten DUMBER’! Alyssa Milano’s attempt to explain #DefundThePolice pisses BOTH the Right and Left off
UNREAL! Drew Holden’s epic ‘bad take thread’ makes Lefty talking heads who pushed conspiracy about white supremacists at protests look even WORSE