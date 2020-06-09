Oh good, Alyssa Milano has joined the elitist fight to #DefundThePolice, said no one, ever.

We’re curious if she or other celebrities (even D-list) realize how tone-deaf and offensive this is coming from people who have private security. ‘Hey, it’s ok if the little people are left without any sort of protection because we live in gated communities protected by armed guards … DOWN WITH RACISM. We hear you! Oh, and defund doesn’t mean DEfund, silly!’

Add to that she used John Oliver to prove her point? You know, a guy from a country where their own police force is a joke:

F for effort, Alyssa.

True story.

When you have to explain what your slogan means you’ve failed. Defund means actually taking money from and without money the police departments won’t survive.

This ain’t rocket science.

She did it, guys. She got dumber. I didn’t think it was possible, but Booger got dumber. https://t.co/qq5d0I530j — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) June 9, 2020

We didn’t think it was possible.

Huzzah.

Yeah…. here's John Oliver's British police… being chased by protesters who are throwing trash at them. Surely this style of policing would keep inner cities safe. pic.twitter.com/ZbmRQ1EobE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 9, 2020

Right? Run away!

Even the Left thought her tweet was dumb:

Change the slogan. If you have to explain what it means, it's a bad slogan. — I (@Rdf343) June 9, 2020

Don’t retweet this… we want reform ,.not defund..sends the wrong message. — VA Cat Lady (@VACatLady) June 9, 2020

I get the concept and I agree preventive measures would be more effective, but what are we going to do with people that won't and can't get better? Some people are too dangerous to roam the streets. There is no cure for Pedophilia and serial sex offenders. — Laura (@Laura722) June 9, 2020

I love the backpedaling. The city council & BLM activists are absolutely saying that their goal is to dismantle the police.Their exact words to the mayor were “No more police!” Now it’s reform???? Bad messaging??? They showed their hand. The citizens won’t back it. — Blanche Deveraux (@JmrScratchers) June 9, 2020

What Blanche said.

Defund Hollywood — 💀War-like Posture💀 (@DanielM29023415) June 9, 2020

Dems believe Utopian societies are realistic — Rich Long (@USA_Baby_2020) June 9, 2020

Thanks for sending more voters our way with this nonsense! — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@katjotexas) June 9, 2020

Yeah we need a foreigners opinion about how we should place here in America. — JamesWoodsStanAccount (@woods_account) June 9, 2020

Smh – not smart to do this Democrats! — David Smith (@SmittyinPgh) June 9, 2020

Be very careful. This movement will inadvertently result in a slam dunk for 45 in November — Derek Elliott (@derekelliott) June 9, 2020

Shhhh …

Defund your security first. — 🇲🇽 Jay R 🇺🇸 (@JayR_Ced) June 9, 2020

Silly us for thinking "Defund the Police" meant defunding the police. — Sebastian Lazcano (@other_sebastian) June 9, 2020

So silly.

Why in the hell would you want to do that Alyssa? — Kirk Brown (@mancode1972) June 9, 2020

Because she read it on Twitter and it looks progressive or deep and stuff so she jumped on the bandwagon.

***

