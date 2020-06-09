Poor Jerry Nadler.
JUST KIDDING, if anyone deserved this treatment it’s this angry little gnome who can’t figure out how to wear a pair of pants.
Or take a facemask off, apparently.
Watch:
This person has power over you. pic.twitter.com/I2smbAFtTq
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 9, 2020
*dead*
It's a #BennyHill moment
— David Webb (@davidwebbshow) June 9, 2020
It really is.
Shhhh, Dave. You’re harshing my vibe. 😂
— Just June (@MissJitter) June 9, 2020
What is that he is wearing over his shoulders? Reminds me of a prayer scarf that I have seen(not that colorful) in church.
— Kaytie (@kmhlpn) June 9, 2020
— Roman (@LebowskySenor) June 9, 2020
What worries me the most is… that he doesn't even smile at how absurd it is. It can happen to anyone with glasses. How about some humour?
— Julia Maddalo (@julia_maddalo) June 9, 2020
And he got out of breathe too. LOL
— SisterChurchLady (@KarenMi82300212) June 9, 2020
Hey, it’s hard work taking off a facemask.
Ahem.
***
