Earlier today, CNN released THEIR own magical poll that had Joe Biden up 14 POINTS over Trump! 14!!! OMG!!!

Lefties, media, and all sorts of morons in social media were literally squeeing and thumping their fragile, caved-in little chests at the news that their senile puppet of a candidate was polling well!

In a CNN poll.

Hey, we laughed too but whatever helps them sleep at night, right?

Tim Young ‘got real’ about their cute little poll:

Trump 41% …without clicking on that trend, I'm going to assume it's either a CNN or MSNBC poll They tried this in 2016 too… remember when Hillary was a lock to win in every poll? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 8, 2020

Oh yeah. Newsweek had already printed their cover with her face on it … remember ‘Madame President’?

Good times.

But wait, the poll gets even stupider:

By the way, I just read the CNN poll that has Trump down by 15 points… Only 25% of people who they talked to identified as Republicans. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 8, 2020

14 points.

14 points… whatever. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 8, 2020

Details details.

So wait. If only one in four people CNN polled was a Republican that Joe was ONLY up 14 points is bad.

Really bad.

He should have buried Trump in such a one-sided poll.

Didn’t they have Trump down by 99% the day he won? — The Magus (@asaganich) June 8, 2020

Yup.

I can see how this could happen (Phone rings) Me: “Hello” Pollster: “Hello I’m calling to do a political poll on behalf of CNN…” Me: (hangs up phone) — Phil (@realPhilLacio) June 8, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh so Democrats will be voting for Trump in landslide. I knew that without a poll — Danijela Neric (@NericDanijela) June 8, 2020

Do they ever actually pull Republicans I swear they’ve never asked me and I don’t know anybody they have asked — Robbie (@webwares) June 8, 2020

Odds are they poll people who they know actually watch their network or have signed up for their lame newsletters, which would explain why there were so few Republicans. And still, with those odds Biden should have destroyed Trump.

And he didn’t.

WOMP WOMP, CNN.

***

