When Leftists are all but f*pping to your commercials you MIGHT have gone too far, Never Trump. Hey, we get it, you guys will ‘never vote for Trump,’ but when you start pushing for Democrats and leaving your precious conservative principles behind because ORANGE MAN BAD you’ve kinda sorta lost your way.

Seriously, they want Never Trump to make ads for Democrats:

I'll admit it, #NeverTrump ads tend to be great. I won't concede an inch on economic policy, but y'all are free to take over the Dem admaking business. https://t.co/IY8PSqxFPm — Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) June 6, 2020

Once these so-called conservatives jumped on the hate-Trump train the Left glommed onto them a chubby kid in a candy aisle (hush, this editor was that chubby kid), but they don’t really mean much to them outside of the convenient bandwagon.

Byron York perhaps said it best:

Maybe a telling insight into Democratic attitudes toward NeverTrumpers. Will be happy for their help attacking Trump, but forget about having any influence in a Biden administration. https://t.co/bE63agWRiG — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 7, 2020

That.

So much that.

Hey, go ahead and help us beat up on Trump and his supporters but then shut up and go away.

Guess Tom Nichols didn’t like Byron’s honesty too much:

It's more telling that writers like @ByronYork have adopted Trump's utterly transactional mindset. They cannot imagine that this isn't about policy or a foothold in a Biden admin. It's about ending the walking threat to the Constitution called "Donald Trump." https://t.co/aFbWZyLc7I — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 7, 2020

Impressive cringe there, Tom.

Nice of him to pretend Biden gives a damn about the Constitution and won’t do everything he can to ignore and even stomp on it if elected. But whatever makes Tom feel better about handing the country over to a progressive douche-nozzle.

Byron fired back:

I've been covering politics for quite a while. It's stupid of you to assume that my views about the transactional nature of politics began, or fundamentally changed, with Trump. https://t.co/E5Hapd2Y41 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 7, 2020

It was stupid of Tom to assume his views changed because of Trump.

Not only stupid but really disrespectful.

You know whose views did change with Trump? Conway Twitty. Wait, no. Tom Nichols — Stranger In a Strange Land (@lone_rides) June 7, 2020

Oh, the IRONY.

Stupid is kind of his thing. — Prof B has left the building (@BProfB) June 7, 2020

He is an expert ya’ know.

@RadioFreeTom is the dumbest "expert" you will find anywhere. And this year hasn't been kind to "experts" already. — Patrick Underwood (@epluribus2013) June 7, 2020

Tom doesnt realize they are coming for him next. — 🇺🇸Sir Biff McMaster, Intellectual (@rgreen72) June 7, 2020

Tom just hopes the alligator eats him last.

Yup.

***

