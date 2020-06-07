Hillary Clinton has a long history of contributing to ‘systemic racism’ in this country, which is why it’s laughable at best for her to tweet about it being ‘long overdue’ for taking meaningful action to dismantle it. We get it, she is desperate to remain relevant (wearing her cute little mask that says VOTE in her avi proves that) but she seems to think people don’t remember who she really is.

Against a backdrop of a pandemic that has disproportionately ravaged communities of color, we are being painfully reminded right now that we are long overdue for honest reckoning and meaningful action to dismantle systemic racism. https://t.co/ulLKpTFSrF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2020

Did something change, Hill-dawg? She wanted to bring them to heel in 1996:

And then she said all black men look alike … in 2016:

And who can forget this classic Top 40 hit? pic.twitter.com/CfaO9dq4tM — Total 360 Guy (@StokedTweeter) June 7, 2020

Ooh, ooh, and this one:

Gosh, it is just our imagination, or are people on the Left as sick of Hillary as we are?

Hillary Clinton decided, during a pandemic, and widespread protests, to take the stage and complain about Bernie Sanders again. You lost because you called people "deplorables". Not because of Bernie. #STFUHillary — Margaret Gel (´・ω・ ｀) (´•ω•｀) (◕ᴗ◕✿)(◔◡◔🌸)💜🐢 (@icze4r) June 7, 2020

She lost because she’s an unhinged rage-harpy from Hell but this works too.

True.

Hillary, your hubris ass literally got us in to this mess. The LAST person who should be talking right now is absolutely you.#STFUHillary — 🌹LZ (@LegacyZeroYT) June 7, 2020

Obama said it best in '08 she's a lifelong politician responsible for all the problems she talks about solving. She's been there for decades, she hasn't. 🤷‍♀️#STFUHillary — 🌹Psychopomp☭Bramen🌹1312 (@DieSegenvonWael) June 7, 2020

Democrats who have been in office for decades complaining about the very systemic racism they have done NOTHING to fix.

Yup.

#STFUHillary A socialite & grifter who can't accept losing 2008/2016 keeps blaming everyone but herself — Stop whitewashing Biden (@Wade_Turnbull) June 7, 2020

#STFUHillary, never have I been so proud of my Jill Stein vote — Amy McGrath is an Amy Cooper Democrat 🍽 (@FlyThaiMMA) June 7, 2020

When is Hillary Clinton going to accept that no one likes her and she will never be President? #STFUHillary — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) June 7, 2020

Any day now, right?

No one likes you. #STFUHillary — 😺 Boxer won't vote for rapey Joe 🌹 (@angryprog) June 7, 2020

Oof.

#STFUHillary

Trump was literally selected by Hillary's campaign to be her opponent, then she colluded with the media to make it happen. This isn't a conspiracy theory, it's well documented as the "Pied Piper" plan. Hillary is why we have Trump. 1000 times over #STFUHillary — Pat the Independent. #BlackLivesMatter🌹🦺 (@PatTheBerner) June 7, 2020

Hillary Clinton losing to a game show reality tv show host should have been enough to send her into irrelevance forever The Democratic Party is a cult #STFUHillary — Amy McGrath is an Amy Cooper Democrat 🍽 (@FlyThaiMMA) June 7, 2020

It IS a cult.

Sorry, not sorry.

