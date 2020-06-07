If you feel a little bit like youâ€™re living in â€˜Everything Is Stupid-villeâ€™ you are definitely onto something, especially with the blatant hypocrisy that weâ€™ve seen from the Left around COVID. For months, we were told going to church would literally kill MILLIONS OF GRANDMAS, but suddenly itâ€™s not that big of a deal as long as youâ€™re protesting. Oh, donâ€™t get any funny ideas about living your life normally though, because if you do anything OTHER than protest the virus will still kill MILLIONS OF GRANDMAS.

Ron Coleman was good enough to put together a list of what the Left demands people believe in June of 2020:

What you must believe, June 2020: â€¢ The WWII Allies were Antifa

â€¢ Riots are peaceful

â€¢ Viruses kill you in church but not in street protests

â€¢ Police make cities less safe

â€¢ Senility in a presidential candidate is fine

â€¢ US Senators should not be allowed to publish op-eds â€” Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 7, 2020

When you see it written out in a â€˜listâ€™ like this it really really really looks dumb.

Police make cities less safe.

That may be the dumbest one of all.

The only institution in American life that still has the structural integrity to at least challenge this "black is white" nonsense is the judiciary. And there have been, even in the last few days, glimmers of hope that it might. But I'm not holding my breath. â€” Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 7, 2020

What he said.

Youâ€™re behind the times, man. I received my list of guidelines for how Iâ€™m supposed to think back in January. â€” 5280 Z (@SvendZan) June 7, 2020

Oh yeah, same here.

Heh.

We have just transitioned into Superman's Bizarro World. â€” Bob Tinker (@RobertTinker) June 7, 2020

it's confusing

â€“ Rioting is the language of the unheard.

â€“ Destruction of property is not violence.

â€“ Silence is violence.

â€“ If you don't have a vagina/aren't black, then stfu about sexism/racism.

â€“ Silence is condoning racism/sexism.

â€“ Words are violence.

â€“ Silence is violence. â€” Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) June 7, 2020

This list works too.

â€“ The Federal Government can destroy our country over the flu for $1200 â€” JaxRiver (@AbacusCoins) June 7, 2020

Itâ€™s a great big stupid world to quote the title of a song I heard. â€” michael mcmillian (@mjmcmillian1975) June 7, 2020

Don't forget "No" doesn't really mean no if it's a Democrat. â€” Starr (@Starr31587238) June 7, 2020

Oof. And accurate.

*sigh*

***

